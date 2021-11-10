Two weeks left to have your say on Food Strategy Framework

The Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Edwin Poots said: “As I have previously said, Northern Ireland is already renowned for its high-quality, tasty, welfare-focussed, award-winning and environmentally sustainable food. We punch well above our weight on the world stage and our food ends up on plates all across the globe.

“It’s now time to focus our efforts on taking such a fantastic product and ensuring we maximise its benefits for our local health, economy, environment and for the generations to come.

“So by working together, we can transform our food system into one that protects natural resources for future generations, is economically and environmentally sustainable and provides safe, nourishing, accessible food to people, who make informed healthy choices.”

The consultation can be found on the DAERA website at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/northern-ireland-food-strategy-framework