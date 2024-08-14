Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police attended a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at the Rathkeel Road, Moorfields area of Ballymena yesterday evening (Tuesday, August 13).

Sergeant Kelly said: “Shortly before 5.10pm, it was reported that a white Ford Transit and a white Volkwagen Polo were involved in the incident

“Two women were taken to hospital for their injuries.

“One woman in her 50s remains in hospital with injuries described as life threatening, while one woman aged in her 60s remains in hospital in a stable condition.

“The Rathkeel Road, which was closed following the collision, was subsequently reopened.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1065 13/08/24.”