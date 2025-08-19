Two world titles for Randalstown brewery

Johnny Mitchell of Our Brewery in Randalstown.

A SMALL, independent brewery in rural Northern Ireland has achieved global recognition, taking home two ‘World’s Best’ titles at the prestigious 2025 World Beer Awards.

In total, Our Brewery secured an impressive 12 medals – including seven golds for Best in Ireland, one silver, and four bronze in the national category. Two of those gold-winning beers went on to be crowned the best in the world in their categories.

From thousands of entries worldwide, Low Land Oud Bruin and Seasur Mixed Ferm Saison first triumphed as Ireland’s best in their respective styles, before being judged World’s Best by an international panel of industry experts.

“This is beyond anything we imagined;” said Johnny Mitchell, co-founder of Our Brewery. “We set out to brew world-class beer as a genuine passion project. To have our work recognised on the world stage is both humbling and exhilarating. These awards belong to our whole team and the community who have supported us from day one.

“We operate in one of the most challenging licensing environments in Northern Ireland. Hopefully, this achievement not only highlights the quality of beer being brewed here but also sparks conversations about much-needed licensing reform, ” he added.

Our Brewery’s complete 2025 World Beer Awards medal tally:

GOLD - Ireland

Hang Up Your Hang Ups Hazy IPA - Session

Prime Time Of Your Life Belgian Triple - Belgian Style Triple

Seasur Mixed Ferm Saison - Biére De Garde/Saison (World’s Best)

Untamed Wild Ale - Lambic

Low Land Oud Bruin - Oud Bruin (World’s Best)

Humble Wild Ale - Sour & Wild Ale

Terra Nocturne Imperial Stout - Imperial Stout

SILVER - Ireland

This Is The One Gluten Free Pale Ale - Gluten-free

BRONZE - Ireland

The Crunch Brown Ale - Mild:

Making Sense Of It All American Pale Ale - American Style

Razma Barrel Aged Keptinis - Experimental

Do You Wanna Funk? NeIPA - Milkshake IPA/New England IPA

The World Beer Awards is one of the industry’s most respected competitions, celebrating the finest beers from around the globe through blind tastings by an expert panel.

Founded in 2021, Our Brewery emerged from Get ‘Er Brewed’s brewing equipment showroom, transforming into a working brewery dedicated to experimental and historically inspired fermentation.

Using traditional techniques, carefully sourced ingredients, and the unique natural influences of its environment, the brewery produces beers that take time and patience to perfect – pushing the boundaries between beer and wine.