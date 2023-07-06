Beef cows sold to 265p 700kg at £2014, Friesian cows to 170p 680kg at £1156, beef heifers to 292p 640kg at £1868, beef bullocks to 312p 660kg at £2055 and to a top per head of £2275 for 790kg.

Friesian bullocks to 233p for 540kg at £1258.

Beef Cows

Ballymena Livestock Mart

N Collins, Aghadowey Belgian Blue 760kg £2014 (265), E Loughran, Cookstown Limousin 740kg £1953 (264), F McEldowney, Swatragh Limousin 700kg £1722 (246), M McKeefry, Garvagh Limousin 700kg £1708 (244), Limousin 780kg £1903 (244), W and N Martin, Broughshane Limousin 630kg £1524 (242), N Collins, Aghadowey Aberdeen Angus 700kg £1680 (240), J A Bonnar, Glenarm Limousin 570kg £1356 (238), N Collins, Aghadowey Belgian Blue 780kg £1856 (238), R McMullan, Ahoghill Limousin 590kg £1398 (237) and F McEldowney, Swatragh Limousin 690kg £1620 (235).

Friesian cows

S Stewart, Newtownabbey Friesian 680kg £1156 (170), G N McMullan, Carnlough Friesian 620kg £1054 (170), J C Barkley, Ballymena Holstein 780kg £1326 (170), Devlin Brothers, Coagh Friesian 610kg £1000 (164), W Hoey, Ballymena Friesian 550kg £902 (164), S Stewart, Newtownabbey Friesian 690kg £1117 (162), J and S Wilson, Broughshane Friesian 680kg £1088 (160), J C Barkley, Ballymena Holstein 580kg £916 (158), R and D Irvine, Dundrod Holstein 750kg £1170 (156), J C Barkley, Ballymena Holstein 650kg £1014 (156), R Steele, Bushmills Friesian 790kg £1208 (153) and B McConnell, Doagh Friesian 630kg £957 (152).

Beef heifers

J Killen, Crossgar Charolais 640kg £1868 (292), 580kg £1647 (284), 740kg £2101 (284), A Ferguson, Kilsally Charolais 630kg £1789 (284), J Killen, Crossgar Charolais 760kg £2128 (280), 730kg £2044 (280), R W Calvin, Ballymoney Limousin 650kg £1813 (279), W Weir, Carrickfergus Limousin 570kg £1584 (278), B O’Neill, Bellaghy Charolais 630kg £1751 (278), S Rafferty, Cookstown Limousin 550kg £1485 (270), R W Calvin, Ballymoney Charolais 700kg £1876 (268), R McIntyre, Glarryford Limousin 560kg £1478 (264) and R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 610kg £1610 (264).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

D Grimes, Castlecaufield Limousin 660kg £2059 (312), C Sloss, Newmills Limousin 720kg £2217 (308), D Grimes, Castlecaufield Charolais 680kg £2053 (302), Limousin 620kg £1847 (298), D Campton, Cookstown Charolais 730kg £2160 (296), N Hara, Garvagh Limousin 700kg £2072 (296), R McMullan, Ahoghill Limousin 770kg £2256 (293), C Sloss, Newmills Limousin 690kg £2014 (292), T Beattie, Ballymoney Limousin 610kg £1781 (292), N W McConkey, Parkgate Charolais 680kg £1978 (291), P Graffin, Portglenone Charolais 620kg £1785 (288) and D Campton, Cookstown Charolais 790kg £2275 (288).

Top per head

D Campton, Cookstown Charolais 790kg £2275, R McMullan, Ahoghill Limousin 770kg £2256, C Sloss, Newmills Limousin 720kg £2217,N Hara, Garvagh Charolais 780kg £2215, G Eakin, Magherafelt Charolais 820kg £2214, J Brennan, Knockloughrim Charolais 790kg £2212, D Campton, Cookstown Limousin 790kg £2180, Charolais 730kg £2160 and N Hara, Garvagh Charolais 770kg £2156.

Friesian bullocks

Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills Friesian 540kg £1258 (233), 630kg £1449 (230), 550kg £1265 (230), 560kg £1232 (220), K Scullion, Portglenone 620kg £1339 (216), J McWoodburn, Kells 530kg £1102 (208) and S Cameron, Randalstown 570kg £1162 (204).

Friday 30th June 2023: Dairy cows - A small entry of dairy stock met good consistent demand to £2280. A two year old Aberdeen Angus bull from D McDowell, Newtownards fetched £2750.

J Suffern, Crumlin Ayrshire £2280, J Walker, Randalstown Holstein £2280, J Suffern, Crumlin Ayrshire £2250, R McCluggage, Larne Friesian £2200, W Patterson, Ballyclare Holstein £2150, £2120, R McCluggage, Larne Holstein £1800 and B Lilburn, Dromore Holstein £1550.

Suckler cows

A good entry of 31 lots of suckler sold well to £2500 for a Saler cow with bull calf at foot.

S Connell, Rathfiland Saler cow and bull calf £2500, R N Weatherup, Larne Simmental cow and heifer calf £2500, Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Simmental cow and heifer calf £2480, Simmental cow and bull calf £2320, Limousin cow and bull calf £2300, S Connell, Rathfriland Saler cow and bull calf £2280, R Weatherup, Larne Simmental cow and heifer calf £2280, E Smylie, Nutt's Corner Simmental heifer and heifer calf £2050, W Patton, Cloughmills Simmental cow and heifer calf £2000, E Smylie, Nutt's Corner Simmental heifer and heifer calf £2000, Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin cow and heifer calf £1950, W Patton, Cloughmills Limousin cow and heifer calf £1900 and Carrigeen Farms and Templepatrick Simmental cow and heifer calf £1880, Simmental cow and bull calf £1850, Limousin cow and bull calf £1850.

Calves

Almost 300 lots in the calf ring sold to £740 for a five month old Charolais, bull calves under one month sold to £570 for a Simmental bull. Heifer calves to £675 for a five month old Charolais.

Bull calves

A McKillop, Corkey Charolais £740, H and L Wilson, Larne Charolais £710, £690, £685, £655, B Devlin, Randalstown Stabiliser £620, H and L Wilson, Larne Charolais £600, P J McKillop, Loughgiel Simmental £570, B Devlin, Randalstown Stabiliser £570, H and L Wilson, Larne Charolais £570, G Devlin, Randalstown Hereford £565, A McKillop, Corkey Charolais £560, M Barr, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £560, D McKillop, Loughgiel Simmental £555, W R McIntyre, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £550 and P and B McVey, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus £535.

Heifer calves

H and L Wilson, Larne Charolais £675, local farmer Simmental £605, W McIntyre, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £550 x 2, W McConnell, Ballyclare Charolais £550, W McIntyre, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £545, B Devlin, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £515, H and L Wilson, Cloughmills Charolais £510, J Davison, Glenarm Belgian Blue £500, G Devlin, Randalstown Belgian Blue £490, H and L Wilson, Larne Charolais £490, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Charolais £475, S Brennan, Larne Belgian Blue £475, R Crawford, Glarryford Friesian £460 and R Bingham, Nutt's Corner Charolais £450, Fleckvieh £440.

Friesian bull calves

R Crawford, Glarryford £435, P J McKillop, Loughgiel £240, R J McDowell, Gleno £230, P Smyth, Broughshane £220, A Magee, Kilwaughter £195 x 2 and Adams Farms, Cloughmills £100.

Friesian heifer calves

R Crawford, Glarryford £460, £430, £415, £350, W Hoey, Ballymena £270 x 2, £260, £255, £240, R Crawford, Glarryford £240 and W Hoey, Ballymena £230.

Weanlings

An entry of 250 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £1120 for a Limousin 440kg at £1560 offered by G Monan, Portaferry.

Heifers sold to £870 over for a Limousin 380kg at £125 presented by D and W Hume, Randalstown.

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 180kg £650 (361) Limousin 230kg £785 (341) Duncan Brothers, Charolais 230kg £755 (328) R McKendry, Antrim Simmental 260kg £850 (326) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 300kg £960 (320) S Clyde, Limousin 240kg £750 (312) S Taylor, Charolais 300kg £930 (310) local farmer, Limousin 240kg £740 (308) G Rea, 2x Limousin 270kg £830 (307) P Murray Shorthorn beef 260kg £740 (284) Duncan Brothers, Charolais 290kg £820 (282) Limousin 300kg £840 (280) D McDonnell, Charolais 280kg £780 (278) Charolais 290kg £790 (272) and P Murray, Limousin 210kg £570 (271).

301kg to 350kg

Local Farmer, 2 x Limousin 320kg £1040 (325) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 310kg £940 (303) Duncan Brothers, Charolais 310kg £900 (290) M Montgomery, Kells Limousin 340kg £960 (282) D McDonnell, Charolais 350kg £980 (280) D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 340kg £950 (279) R McKendry, Antrim Charolais 320kg £840 (262) S Taylor, Belfast Saler 340kg £890 (261) D McDonnell, Charolais 320kg £830 (259) and D Russell, Charolais 320kg £830 (259).

351kg and over

D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 380kg £1250 (329) Charolais 390kg £1130 (289) A Warwick, Templepatrick Simmental 380kg £1100 (289) C Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 370kg £1010 (273) A Warwick, Simmental 360kg £980 (272) C Irvine, Limousin 370kg £970 (262) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 360kg £940 (261) M McDonnell, Larne Charolais 560kg £1415 (252) W Patton, Ballyclare Charolais 390kg £985 (252) and A Warwick, Simmental 400kg £1000 (250).

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 190kg £690 (363) Limousin 200kg £710 (355) D O’Loan, Limousin 160kg £540 (337) S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 250kg £840 (336) Charolais 300kg £965 (321) D O’Loan, Limousin 210kg £670 (319) R McKendry, Charolais 220kg £700 (318) Simmental 280kg £890 (317) D O’Loan, Limousin 270kg £855 (316) M Beattie, Moorfield Limousin 300kg £950 (316) P McConnell, Belfast Limousin 300kg £950 (316) local farmer, Limousin 270kg £850 (314) Limousin 240kg £750 (312) Simmental 250kg £780 (312) Limousin 280kg £870 (310) and R McKendry, Simmental 290kg £900 (310).

301kg to 350kg

M Beattie, Limousin 340kg £1180 (347) McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £1080 (337) S Clyde, Limousin 350kg £1180 (337) Limousin 350kg £1160 (331) C Irvine, Carrickfergus 340kg £1100 (323) S Clyde, Limousin 320kg £1020 (318) Limousin 340kg £1080 (317) P McConnell, Belfast Limousin 310kg £980 (316) M Montgomery, Kells Limousin 350kg £1090 (311) P McConnell, Belfast Limousin 320kg £990 (309) M Beattie, Limousin 340kg £1050 (308) M Montgormery, Kells Limousin 310kg £950 (306) M Patterson, Shorthorn beef 330kg £990 (300) local farmer, Limousin 350kg £1040 (297) Limousin 320kg £950 (296) and B Wharry, Limousin 340kg £1000 (294).

351kg and over

G Monan, Portaferry Limousin 380kg £1440 (379) Limousin 370kg £1400 (378) D McGarel, Charolais 380kg £1400 (368) G Monan, Limousin 420kg £1500 (357) Limousin 380kg £1350 (355) Limousin 400kg £1420 (355) Limousin 440kg £1560 (354) Limousin 420kg £1480 (352) M Beattie, Belgian Blue 360kg £1170 (325) P McConnell, Limousin 380kg £1230 (323) M Beattie, Belgian Blue 370kg £1190 (321) W Patton, Ballyclare Charolais 370kg £1160 (313) C Irvine, Limousin 370kg £1160 (313) Limousin 400kg £1200 (300) and R Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 370kg £1100 (297) Limousin 410kg £1210 (295).

Tuesday 4th July 2023: An entry of 164 cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1200 over for a Simmental bullock 800kg at £2000 presented by Stephen Shields, Comber.

Heifers sold to £935 over for a Belgian Blue 610kg at £1545 presented by W Gillespie, Portglenone.

Heifers

Up to 500kg

D Murdock, Crossgar Belgian Blue 430kg £1255 (291), 470kg £1340 (285), A Thompson, Straid Limousin 440kg £1190 (270), W Thompson, Straid Limousin 470kg £1260 (268), A Thompson, Straid Limousin 420kg £1105 (263), 410kg £1050 (256), J Currie, Larne Limousin 450kg £1125 (250), J and B Forbes, Coagh Charolais 450kg £1120 (248), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1240 (248), A Thompson, Straid Limousin 450kg £1100 (244), J Currie, Larne Limousin 480kg £1170 (243), O O’Donnell, Toomebridge Stabiliser 440kg £1060 (240), A Ferguson, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1190 (238), J and B Forbes, Coagh Charolais 400kg £950 (237), D Murdock, Crossgar Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1160 (236) and J and B Forbes, Coagh Simmental 480kg £1130 (235).

Over 501kg

R and S McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue 510kg £1320 (258), W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue 610kg £1545 (253), Simmental 580kg £1440 (248), Belgian Blue 550kg £1350 (245), J Gardiner, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1340 (239), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue 550kg £1290 (234), T Adams, Rathkenny Belgian Blue 530kg £1240 (234), J and B Forbes, Coagh Simmental 600kg £1400 (233), R and M McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue 540kg £1250 (231), local farmer Limousin 540kg £1240 (229), J Currie, Larne Limousin 520kg £1190 (228), J Gardiner, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1330 (225), J Graham, Gleno Shorthorn 610kg £1370 (224) x 2, 580kg £1300 (224) and A Ferguson, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1120 (219).

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

J Bingham, Templepatrick Limousin 500kg £1255 (251), A Ferguson, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1155 (245), local farmer Shorthorn 470kg £1140 (242), J Sherrard, Parkgate Aberdeen Angus 290kg £700 (241), R Neeson, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 410kg £980 (239), Limousin 390kg £930 (238), Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1070 (237), J Currie, Larne Simmental 460kg £1090 (237), R Hood, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1180 (236), J Currie, Larne Simmental 450kg £1060 (235), 470kg £1100 (234), 490kg £1130 (230), 440kg £1010 (229), T Morrow, Magheramorne Shorthorn 480kg £1090 (227), J Currie, Larne Limousin 390kg £880 (225) and M Morrow, Magheramorne Shorthorn 430kg £970 (225).

Over 501kg

W Beattie, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 520kg £1420 (273), W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue 550kg £1500 (272), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue 580kg £1510 (260), W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue 620kg £1580 (254), J McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 550kg £1400 (254), S Shields, Comber Charolais 710kg £1800 (253), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 620kg £1570 (253), R Hood, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1360 (251), S Shields, Comber Simmental 800kg £2000 (250), N Madden, Claudy Charolais 680kg £1670 (245), S Shields, Comber Simmental 660kg £1620 (245), J Gardiner, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 630kg £1520 (241), W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue 590kg £1420 (240), Aberdeen Angus 610kg £1460 (239), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Hereford 560kg £1340 (239) and J Currie, Larne Simmental 520kg £1235 (237).

Wednesday 5th July 2023: A good entry of 1780 sheep in Ballymena met a slightly lesser trade on Wednesday.

Fat lambs sold to 572p for 7 Charolais 22kg at £126 from HJ and K Price, Lisburn and to a top per head of £136.50 from M Warnock, Limavady.

Fat ewes to £198.

Spring lambs

Top per kg

HJ and K Price, Lisburn 7 Charolais 22kg £126 (572) I Morrison, Dunloy 17 Texel £125 (568) W Crawford, Broughshane 12 Suffolk 22kg £125 (568) HJ and K Price, 4 Charollais 24kg £136 (566) I Montgomery, Glenwherry 14 Crossbred 21kg £119 (566) T Robinson, Ballynure 5 Texel 22kg £124 (563) G Crowe, Ballyclare 4 Texel 23kg £129 (560) Bushvalley Texels, 4 Texel 21kg £117.50 (559) Glenkeen Livestock Ltd, 13 Beltex 24kg £134 (558) J McCabe, Nutt's Corner 8 Texel 22.5kg £125 (555) J McAllister, Ballynure 7 Texel 21kg £116.50 (554) D Jones, 3 Texel 24kg £133 (554) Rachel Currie, Ballyclare 11 Texel 22.5kg £124.50 (553) A and D McAfee, Bushmills 14 Texel 21kg £116 (552) J Fulton, Glarryford 3 Dutch Spotted 23kg £127 (552) and I McNeice, Toomebridge 12 Texel £123.50 (548).

Top per head

M Warnock, Limavady 4 Texel 25kg £136.50, 2 Texel 25kg £136.50, HJ and K Price, Lisburn 4 Charollais 24kg £136, Glenkeen Livestock Ltd, 13 Beltex 24kg £134, D Jones, 3 Texel £133, M Moffett, Broughshane 5 Charollais 26kg £131.50, E Drummond, Ballynure 6 Texel 27kg £131, J McFall, Toomebridge 4 Texel 26.5kg £130.50, Glenkeen Livestock Ltd, 6 Beltex 25kg £129.50, A Millar, Antrim 4 Texel 24kg £129.50, 2 Suffolk 24.5kg £129.50, H Robinson, Broughshane 3 Texel 25kg £129, L Calderwood, Dunloy 4 Charollais 24kg £129, G Crowe, Antrim 4 Texel 23kg £129, W Magee, Kilwaughter 23 Texel 25kg £128 and J Fulton, Glarryford 3 Dutch Spotted 23kg £127.

Fat ewes (415)

First quality

Suffolk - £140-3170

Texel - £145-£178

Crossbred - £80-£120