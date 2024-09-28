Two years of extreme weather have badly impacted our soils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A recently published newsletter from the Potash Development Association (PDA) has highlighted the important role of effective soil analysis within all tillage systems, writes Richard Halleron.

This is particularly the case after two years of heavy rains and extreme weather.

The prolonged wet conditions experienced by many have led to soils being in their poorest state many have ever known, particularly heavier, higher clay content soils.

Careful management will be required to ensure that the problems encountered this year do not carry over into the next.

Healthy yields are driven by healthy soils. (Pic: Freelance)

Soil structure

Soil structure is an important consideration when interpreting soil analysis.

A healthy soil is often represented as being 45% mineral component (sand, silt and clay), 5% organic matter, 25% water and 25% air.

As it dries, the amount of water in the soil reduces and the amount of air increases.

Ploughing will remain at the heart of arable farming practices in Northern Ireland. (Pic: Freelance)

When it rains, these air spaces are filled with water which pushes air out, moving it from aerobic to anaerobic conditions.

Under natural drainage when a soil reaches field capacity a proportion of the larger air spaces remain, as these have drained, however saturation is when all the air spaces are filled with water.

In this situation there is obviously a lack of oxygen (anaerobic conditions) for the biology in the soil to utilise and therefore it will not function as effectively and over time will become depleted. The longer soils are in this state, the more depleted they are likely to become.

The soil microbial biomass is fundamental to soil function and structure as they help to decompose plant and animal residues and organic matter, releasing carbon dioxide, plant available nutrients and exudates (glomalin) which helps bind soil particles together.

They also help to maintain connectivity between pore spaces in the soil, improving the flow of available nutrients through the soil and allowing improved gaseous exchange to get rid of CO2.

The slumping of soils

Saturated fields will also start to lose soil structure as soil aggregates are loosened and soils slump. Slumped soils become ‘massive’ in structure when they dry out, becoming very tight and hard to work.

Although clay soils may naturally restructure as the wetting and drying process swells and shrinks the clay particles creating cracks in the soil, this is on a macro level and does not repair all the damage done.

Cultivated soils are generally most at risk of slumping, however, to varying degrees this can occur on all soils. One of the best methods to stop this process occurring is to maintain living roots in the soil, however the difficult autumn establishment last year meant that rooting was compromised and will not have been as effective at protecting soils.

Poor soil structure is very evident this year as a result of the conditions and cultivation decisions are challenging. With a difficult year just gone, most will be desperate not to let 2023/24 season knock on into next year, but this may be difficult with the current state of some soils.

Rooting

Effective rooting is critical to plant success, becoming even more essential in more challenging seasons. It is uncertain how the 2025 season and particularly this autumn will turn out, but crops grown on poorly structured soils will clearly be compromised.

Slumped soils have a lack of pore spaces, reducing poor space connectivity, which gives a soil a higher bulk density. Bulk densities can vary by soil type and cultivation methods, but typically anything over 1.6 g/cm3 can impact root growth.

Clearly a restriction to rooting will have a detrimental impact on nutrient uptake, as a smaller root system is able to explore a smaller area of soil from which to pick up nutrients.

Nutrient Availability

Alongside rooting, a high soil bulk density can also restrict microbial activity and biochemical processes which are crucial for nutrient availability. Fewer pore spaces also mean lower available water, and considering nutrients are taken up out of soil solution, a lower volume of water means a smaller proportion of available nutrients.

A reduction in the connectivity between pore spaces will restrict the movement of nutrients within the soil further reducing their availability.

Waterlogged, anaerobic soils will have higher rates of denitrification, leading to an increase in nitrous oxide emissions and a lower soil nitrogen supply.

After harvest is a typical spot for routine soil analysis. Although soils have been very wet for most of the year, the recent dry conditions have reversed this and soils have been quite dry towards the surface, which is where soil sampling is typically conducted (0-15 cm).

Soil bulk densities

It is worth considering the state of soils when analysing the results as soil analysis does not take bulk density into account as the sample is effectively ground down, so results from this summer may lead to higher levels of anticipated nutrient availability than is likely in reality where cultivations are able to alleviate any compaction issues.

This could be of importance for those soils that are borderline, and could be of greater importance when considered in conjunction with a reduction in rooting.

Cultivation history

Cultivation history is also important when considering nutrient availability through the soil profile, as soil sampling is typically taken to 15 cm in arable soils, aimed at being representative of the full plough depth.

Where low disturbance or no-till practices are employed, there will be a build-up of nutrients close to the soil surface and soil analysis results will tend to overestimate the supply of phosphate and potash.

Sampling to the full plough depth (25-30 cm) in these situations may help to give a more representative result.

Grass weeds

The 2024 season has also seen a general increase in grass weed pressure, and it is evident that many growers are resorting to the plough to help improve the situation.

Where ploughing is occurring for the first time for a number of seasons, this will have an impact on the distribution of nutrients through the profile.

The soil layer that is mixed by minimum cultivation (and relatively rich in nutrients) will be buried by ploughing to a depth that is not accessed during normal soil sampling.

Samples taken after ploughing may underestimate the supply of phosphate and potash available to the crop in these systems.

The principle of manuring

The principle of manuring is to maintain plant-available soil nutrient levels within a target range depending upon crop rotation and soil type, by replacing nutrients removed at harvest.

Soil analysis shows the status of soil nutrients relative to the target values and allows changes as a result of husbandry to be monitored. Where soils are below the target level, nutrient applications should provide more than is removed by the crop to help ensure full yield response and to improve nutrient levels.

Nutrient applications for soils above the target range may be reduced or omitted until the soil reserve approaches the target value.

Additional nutrients may be applied before very deficiency-sensitive crops such as potatoes with the surplus balance being allowed for in subsequent less sensitive crops.

The overall nutrient balance in the rotation should be estimated and then checked by regular soil analysis.

Soil Nutrient Health Scheme

Meanwhile, here in Northern Ireland the roll-out of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme continues apace.

The Agri-food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) has confirmed registration for SNHS closed at the start of September with a final registration of 138,248 fields from 5927 farm businesses.

This figure represents 90% of fields in Zone 3 which is in line with uptake in previous zones. Zone 3 mainly covers Co Derry/Londonderry and Co Tyrone

Soil sample collection for the £37M DAERA funded scheme managed by AFBI is due to commence in Zone 3 from November 2024 until March 2025 and this will also include a 'mop-up' of any remaining farms located in the preceding Zones 1 and 2, who have since registered online.

Alex Higgins, Senior Scientist at AFBI commented: “There are currently soil sample collection routes being planned for the registered fields in Zone 3.

“The majority of fields will be sampled from November onward, but where early sampling has been requested AFBI's soil collection contractor, RPS Group, will prioritise those from mid-September on".

“All Zone 3 farmers will be contacted in advance of sampling by RPS Group in the coming weeks where there will be the opportunity for farmers to inform the sampling team of any fields with late slurry/manure applications.

Higgins added: “Once the fields have been sampled farmers can expect to receive their soil sample analysis results and recommendations direct from the soil analysis contractor, NRM, within four to six weeks.

“They will subsequently be provided with access to their map-based soil nutrient results and runoff risk maps through the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme Application in their DAERA Government Gateway account.

“Estimates of carbon in soil and above ground biomass will be made available later in 2025/26.

“CAFRE will be in contact after field sampling to advise on how the farmers can receive training on interpreting their soil analysis results and to understand carbon estimates within their farm.”

SNHS is the largest baseline soil sampling programme of its kind ever undertaken.

Soil analysis results delivered by the scheme include: pH, phosphorus (P), potassium (K), magnesium (Mg), Calcium (Ca) and sulphur (S), together with organic matter estimation and crop specific lime and fertiliser recommendations.

All of the information delivered by the SNHS will allow farmers to optimise the application of crop nutrients to their soils and help increase farm profitability.

This will result in a reduction in nutrient loss to water bodies thereby contributing to achieving the targets of the Nutrient Action Programme.

It will also provide a baseline assessment of farm carbon stocks in soils and hedgerow and contribute to the transition to Net Zero farming in Northern Ireland.

Participation in the SNHS will be a requirement to receive payments under future farm support schemes.

This conditionality requires that farmers participate in the SNHS and complete the CAFRE SNHS training when it is offered to them.