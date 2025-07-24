TyreSafe Launches ‘Ultimate Guide to Agricultural Tyres’ for Farm Safety Week

TyreSafe, the UK’s leading tyre safety charity, has announced the launch of its Ultimate Guide to Agricultural Tyres to mark this year’s Farm Safety Week (21–25 July), in partnership with Tilly Pass, the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), and Micheldever.

The comprehensive new guide is designed to deliver vital tyre safety information directly to farmers and land-based workers, providing practical, tailored advice to help them ACT (Air Pressure, Condition and Tread), and reduce the risk of tyre-related incidents both in the field and on the road.

At the heart of the campaign is a new checklist, The Farmer’s Five, which simplifies agricultural tyre safety into five essential, easy-to-remember tips:

Tyre Pressure - Maintaining the right tyre pressure is essential for minimising soil compaction, ensuring good traction, and reducing fuel consumption. It directly impacts your machine’s efficiency and your field’s health.

TyreSafe and its partners are encouraging all farmers, contractors, and land-based workers to download the Ultimate Guide to Agricultural Tyres from the TyreSafe website and to implement The Farmer’s Five as part of their regular machinery checks this summer.

Tyre Type - Choosing the correct tyre type, including the right construction and tread pattern, maximises efficiency, reduces wear, and protects your soil.

Weight & Load - Overloading machinery can severely damage tyres, leading to punctures, sudden blowouts, and costly downtime. It’s a major safety risk. Remember, all agricultural machines are regulated on farm and on the road and should adhere closely to the legal requirements.

Inspection & Maintenance - Routine checks and early detection of issues prevent minor problems from escalating into major, expensive failures or dangerous incidents. This is especially true for equipment “dragged out of the nettles” that hasn’t been checked since last autumn.

Storage - Proper storage prevents tyre degradation, cracking, and deformation during periods of inactivity, extending their lifespan and preventing costly premature replacements.

This initiative comes at a critical time in the farming calendar, when long hours, heavy machinery, and fast-paced operations can all increase the risk of costly and dangerous tyre failures.

“We know that rural roads and agricultural environments present very specific tyre safety challenges,” said Stuart Lovatt, Chair of TyreSafe. “Sloped ground, uneven terrain, heavy loads, and variable weather conditions all demand tyres to be in top condition. A tyre failure in the middle of harvest could mean the difference between a good year and a bad one.

“That’s why we’ve created this Ultimate Guide, with the support of experts from across the farming and tyre industries, to help farmers ride safely, work safely, and come home safely.”

Created in collaboration with the Farm Safety Foundation, founders of Farm Safety Week, the guide aligns with their mission to raise awareness and reduce tyre-related incidents in agriculture through practical, relatable advice and accessible safety tools.

Stephanie Berkeley, ARAgS, Manager, Farm Safety Foundation, added: “This year’s campaign is all about tackling common risks in practical ways, and tyre condition is a vital but often overlooked factor in farm safety. That’s why we’re proud to support TyreSafe, Tilly Pass, and Micheldever in promoting ‘The Farmer’s Five’ and the ACT message. When it comes to preventing tyre-related incidents, education and preparation really can save lives.”

TyreSafe’s collaboration with Tilly Pass, a recognised leader in trailer safety certification, ensures that the guide also supports legal compliance and mechanical checks, an essential consideration with increasingly complex machinery and loads often exceeding 14 tonnes.

Jane Gurney MBE, Founder of Tilly Pass, commented: “When we developed the Tilly Pass scheme, it was about giving farmers peace of mind that their trailers were safe and roadworthy. Tyres are an essential part of that. We're delighted to be working with TyreSafe to bring clarity, guidance, and practical checks that every farmer can action before heading out.”

The guide is also backed by Micheldever’s agricultureal tyre sales and aftercare team, who bring industry knowledge and technical expertise to the campaign.

Matt Richardson, National Sales Manager at Protyre (Agricultural and OHT), stated: “Agricultural tyres operate under extreme pressures literally. Whether it’s the demands of wet weather traction, high-speed road transit, or the weight of a fully loaded combine, farmers need the right tyre, at the right pressure, in the right condition. We’ve supported this guide to make it easier for farm operators to make smart, informed decisions about their tyres before a failure happens.”

