Tyrone YFC juniors take part in indoor football competition

The event at Dromore Sports Complex was very well attended by clubs from across the county, with 10 teams participating.

The competition was hard fought, but in the end it was Seskinore 1 who proved victorious.

A Tyrone YFC spokesperson said: “A huge thanks goes to referee, Cavin Nethery, for all his help on the night. Also thanks must be extended to Dromore Sports Complex for the use of the facilities. Congratulations to all those members who took part.”