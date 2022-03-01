Tyrone YFC juniors take part in indoor football competition

Juniors members from YFC clubs recently took to the indoor football field for the County Junior Football competition.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:11 pm
Winning team, Seskinore 1, who were victorious in the Tyrone YFC Junior Football Competition at Dromore Sports Complex. They are pictured with referee, Calvin Nethery
Winning team, Seskinore 1, who were victorious in the Tyrone YFC Junior Football Competition at Dromore Sports Complex. They are pictured with referee, Calvin Nethery

The event at Dromore Sports Complex was very well attended by clubs from across the county, with 10 teams participating.

The competition was hard fought, but in the end it was Seskinore 1 who proved victorious.

A Tyrone YFC spokesperson said: “A huge thanks goes to referee, Cavin Nethery, for all his help on the night. Also thanks must be extended to Dromore Sports Complex for the use of the facilities. Congratulations to all those members who took part.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Seskinore YFC members who took part in the recent junior football competition
Cappagh YFC junior members who took part in the recent junior football competition
YFC members who took part in the recent Tyrone YFC junior football competition in Dromore
Newtownstewart YFC members who took part in the junior football competition in Dromore
Trillick YFC members pictured at the junior football competition in Dromore Sports Complex
Derg Valley YFC members pictured at Dromore Sports Complex, taking part in the junior football competition