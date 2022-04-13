Tyrone YFC members celebrate at their annual efficiency awards

The night was an opportunity to celebrate the countless successes of Tyrone YFC members throughout the year.

Overall, Seskinore YFC was named top club in Tyrone, while Christine Clements, of Derg Valley YFC was crowned junior member of the year, and Craig Burrows, of Cappagh YFC, was named senior member of the year.

A huge thanks must also go to efficiency judges, Adam Alexander, YFCU vice president, and Matthew Gault, of Dungiven YFC and Co Londonderry chair, for their diligent judging efforts in recent months.

The pair made the journey to Tyrone to present awards to lucky members.

A new award was also presented on the night from Newtownstewart YFC’s Robert Matthewson. The new ‘Club’s Club’ award saw clubs voting collectively for what club they felt truly excelled this year.

Overall, it was Castlecaulfield YFC that won the accolade.

Thanks must go to Robert Matthewson for presenting the trophy to the county, and for all his help and support of YFC events and endeavours over the years.

A special token of appreciation was presented to Robert on Saturday in appreciation of his efforts.

In addition, a special token of appreciation was presented to past YFCU president, Willie Wilson, for his continued support of Co Tyrone’s events and endeavours. It is greatly appreciated.

A huge thanks must also go to Glenpark Estate for hosting the evening, the Tyrone county committee for organising such a stellar evening, and of course, to all the members who turned up to support the evening.

Results:

Top club

1 - Seskinore YFC

2 - Trillick and District YFC

3 - Cappagh YFC

Robert Matthewson cup for ‘Clubs Club’

1 - Castlecaulfield YFC

Junior quiz - Newtownstewart YFC

Team: Andrea McFarland, Carolyn McDowell, Ryan Fair, Andrew McPhillimy, and Daniel McCrea.

Senior quiz - Cappagh YFC

Team: Craig Burrows, Jason Sproule, Matthew Wilson, Zara Preston and Abigail Forbes

Under 18 indoor football - Seskinore YFC

Team: Allister Crawford, Joshua Robinson, Molly Managh, Joshua Keys and Ben Robson.

Junior member of the year

1 - Christine Clements, Derg Valley YFC

2 - Jessica Sterrit, Cappagh YFC

3 - Phillip Crawford, Seskinore YFC

Senior member of the year

1 - Craig Burrows, Cappagh YFC

2 - Trent Brown, Seskinore YFC

3 - Samuel Hunter, Derg Valley YFC

Top club leader

1 - Trent Brown, Seskinore YFC

2 - Matthew Wilson, Cappagh YFC

3 - Samuel Hunter, Derg Valley YFC

Top club secretary

1 - Megan Birney, Trillick and District YFC

2 - Naomi McConnell, Seskinore YFC

3 - Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC

Top club PRO

1 - William Graham, Trillick and District YFC

2 - Sarah Beattie, Cappagh YFC

3 - Christine Clements (Derg Valley YFC) and Sarah Hawkes (Seskinore YFC)

Top club treasurer

1 - Jamie McCutcheon, Trillick and District YFC

2 - Craig Burrows, Cappagh YFC

3 - Catherine Short, Seskinore YFC

1. Cappagh YFC pictured at the annual Tyrone YFC efficiency awards, which took place at Glenpark Estate Photo Sales

2. Clogher Valley YFC pictured at the annual Tyrone YFC efficiency awards, which took place at Glenpark Estate Photo Sales

3. Tyrone YFC county officials pictured with efficiency judges, from left, William Smith, county PRO, Natalie Burrows, county secretary, Matthew Wilson, assistant county treasurer, Shannen Vance, county chair, Matthew Gault, chair of Co Londonderry YFC and efficiency judge, and Adam Alexander, YFCU vice president and efficiency judge Photo Sales

4. Newtownstewart YFC pictured at the annual Tyrone YFC efficiency awards, which took place at Glenpark Estate Photo Sales