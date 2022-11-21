UFU and CAFRE to host poultry conference

The conference will provide poultry farmers with an insight into some of the current and emerging issues effecting their businesses. Keynote speakers for the event are John Kirkpatrick, agricultural manager for poultry and eggs at TESCO PLC, Robert Huey, chief veterinary Officer DAERA, and Richard Bell, founder, past owner and past managing director of Solmatix Renewables.

The event is free, but places are limited. To book your place visit www.ufuni.org/events.

Group meetings: Thursday 24 November 2022, Armagh Down Group, “Good Grass Guide”. Speaker: David Little, Germinal Area Sales Manager for NI. Mourne Country Hotel, Newry at 8.00pm, North Antrim Group, “Solar Power benefits and cost effectiveness and the Ballymoney to Ballycastle Greenway’’, Speakers: Brian Walsh, Solar Power NI and Richard Gillen, Causeway Coast and Glens Council

