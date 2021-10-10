UFU and DAERA agriculture and climate conference

Titled Agriculture and Climate Change: A Countryside COP event, it will focus on raising awareness about climate issues, highlighting the positive action already underway, and providing practical on farm examples of action farm businesses can take to address climate change.

Guest speakers include:

Edwin Poots – DAERA Minister

Dr John Gilliland OBE

Mr Edwin Poots MLA was first elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly on 25 June 1998 for the constituency of Lagan Valley. He was a member of the Environment Committee and chaired the Committee of the Centre (Committee for the Office of the First and Deputy First Minister) in the 1998–2003 Assembly.

On 8 May 2007, he was appointed Minister of Culture, Arts and Leisure in the Northern Ireland Executive, a post he held until 9 June 2008. He was subsequently made Deputy Mayor of Lisburn on 23 June 2008. On 1 July 2009 Mr Poots was returned to the Executive as Minister of the Environment. In May 2011, he was appointed as Minister of Health, Social Services and Public Safety until 23 September 2014.

From 2014 to 2016 he was a member of the Public Accounts Committee, Committee for Justice and the Committee for Agriculture and Rural Development. During the previous mandate Mr Poots was a member of the Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and Committee on Procedures. Following the restoration of devolved government Mr Poots, took up his role as Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs on 11 January 2020.

The Rt. Hon Lord Deben – Chair of the Committee on Climate Change (CCC)

The Rt. Hon John Gummer, Lord Deben, set up and now runs Sancroft, a corporate responsibility consultancy working with blue-chip companies around the world on environmental, social and ethical issues.

Lord Deben is chairman of the Committee on Climate Change, Valpak Limited, and the Personal Investment Management and Financial Advisers Association. He was the longest serving Secretary of State for the Environment the UK has ever had (1993-97). His sixteen years of top-level ministerial experience also include Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Minister for London, Employment Minister and Paymaster General in HM Treasury. He has consistently championed an identity between environmental concerns and business sense.

Professor Alice V. Stanton M.B., B.Sc., Ph.D., F.R.C.P.I. – Royal College of surgeons in Ireland

Professor Alice Stanton is a clinician-scientist. She is currently professor in cardiovascular pharmacology at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, and director of human health at Devenish Nutrition.

Professor Alice V Stanton

She has authored in excess of 140 peer-reviewed published papers and has delivered many lectures concerning evidenced-based healthy diets from sustainable food systems, including the science lecture at the January 2020 Oxford Farming Conference.

She recently served on the Committee developing “Ireland’s Agri-food Strategy to 2030” and as an assembly member for the Horizon Europe Cancer Mission. She is a Member of the Irish Climate and Health Coalition.

Dr John Gilliland OBE – Director of Agriculture and Sustainability, Devenish

Aleathea Brown

John Gilliland is director of global agriculture and sustainability at Devenish. He chairs the European Innovation Partner Project ARC Zero which aims to measure and communicate the flows of carbon at individual farm level to empower farmers to make a positive change towards carbon zero farming. He owns Brook Hall, his family farm which is also one of the seven ARC Zero farms.

John Gilliland is highly respected and recognised as an excellent leader and communicator across the breadth of the agri food and sustainable land management sectors. He has been an award-winning farmer in Ireland, UFU president, a non-executive director of SRUC, and an energy regulator in NI, while at the same time, he has been a policy adviser for devolved, national and European governments on biotechnology, climate change and sustainability.

Aleathea Brown – Senior Technologist, CAFRE

Aleathea Brown is a senior technologist working for the Sustainable Land Management Branch, College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise, DAERA. Aleathea’s work translates the latest research findings through a range of knowledge and technology transfer projects to make a positive impact on NI farm business.

Recently her work has focussed on demonstrating the use of GHG calculators to measure a farm carbon footprint along with identifying mitigation strategies a farm can take to reduce its total GHG emissions whilst maintaining production and profitability.

Aleathea has worked for DAERA for 15 years, in agriculture and environment roles in the field of science and technology. During this time, she spent two years working in DAERA Policy Division where she gained a Post Graduate Diploma in public administration policy, specialising in the environment. She graduated from Queens University, Belfast, with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree and is currently a professional member of the Institute of Agricultural Management.

Victor Chestnutt

Victor Chestnutt – UFU president

Victor Chestnutt is a sixth-generation livestock farmer based on the North Antrim Coast, near the Giants Causeway. A Greenmount student in 1978, Victor developed the home farm into several livestock enterprises mainly sucklers and sheep with his son moving into dairying in 2009. Pedigree Texel Sheep were introduced in the early 80s.