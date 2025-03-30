UFU and The Gallaher Trust Scholarship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) and the Gallaher Trust has partnered up to support Ballymena’s rural economy through the launch of a scholarship programme for disadvantaged young adults wishing to study at the College of Agriculture and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

The scholarship will enable two students (18+ years) from the Ballymena area (BT42/43 and part of 44 postcode), to access a two-year agriculture-related course through CAFRE to Foundation Degree level, beginning September 2025, and covers course fees as well as a generous £1500 technology pack.

The Northern Ireland agri-food industry is a major contributor to the rural economy. In order to sustain and develop local farming and food production, encouraging young people into the industry is critical. Working as a primary producer on a farm is extremely rewarding but does not come without its challenges, major concerns going forward include climate change and feeding a growing population. Through study, CAFRE can provide the next generation of agri enthusiasts with vital skills and knowledge that will support them in their farming career while removing the worry of educational costs through the scholarship programme.

UFU commercial and membership director, Lucy Mitchell, commented: “The Gallaher Trust’s Scholarship is a great initiative. It will encourage young people, local to the Ballymena area, who might otherwise have been put off by the costs, to continue their training at CAFRE. Young farmers are the future of the agriculture industry, and this scholarship helps us to support them as we work together to find solutions to the various challenges facing the sector.”

Application closing date is Monday 31 March 2025. For more information and to apply, visit www.ufuni.org (events tab) or contact UFU HQ, 02890 370 222.