UFU and Ulster Wildlife visit Cuilcagh Mountain
The comments were made following a visit with farmers and landowners to Cuilcagh Mountain, where they observed the outcomes of peatland management work completed in 2021.
UFU hill farming chair, Alastair Armstrong, said that during the visit farmers saw the results of peatland management to increase peat forming Sphagnum and reduce areas of bare peat.
He commented: “The visit to Cuilcagh allowed us to see work carried out in 2021. Bare peat is a disadvantage to everyone as it neither stores carbon or grows vegetation. It was also encouraging to hear that wool could have a role in future peatland management projects creating a bio-circular economy on hills.”
Mr Armstrong added that, in the past, farmers have been reluctant to become involved with peatland management programmes as they feel they have been unfairly blamed for degraded peat when in reality weather and erosion play major roles.
“The visit showcased the many benefits peatland management contribute to the environment and society,” he said. “However adequate funding from government is needed to deliver this public good.”
Simon Gray, head of Ulster Wildlife peatland team, added: “It was great to welcome farmers to Cuilcagh to showcase the peatland techniques we have developed in partnership with local landowners.
“Peatlands can provide a myriad of ecosystem services and support some of our rarest and most iconic species. Farmers are key to managing these areas sustainably, but we need funding, support and encouragement for those involved in positive peatland management.”
The UFU and Ulster Wildlife are hosting further peatland meetings in the coming weeks.
For more information and to register, contact UFU peatland officer Stephanie Clokey [email protected] or UFU Headquarters.