UFU and United Feeds launch annual silage competition
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and United Feeds are proud to launch the 29th annual silage competition.
The UFU says the continued successful partnership with United Feeds has brought a new focus to the competition in recent years, improving the silage produced in Northern Ireland (NI).
UFU president Victor Chestnutt said: “We welcome the return of the silage competition and United Feeds’ commitment. The competition not only celebrates those that are producing silage to exceptional levels, but also encourages its members to improve year on year.
“Good silage making has always been a key element of farming in NI, where we rely heavily on our ability to grow forage for our livestock sector. The winter is a long period and quality silage is critical to ensuring our animals get the nutrients they need to thrive during the cold weather.”
United Feeds sales manager, Clarence Calderwood said: “We believe that the UFU silage competition fits in with our aims as a feed supplier. We encourage our customers to be producing top quality silage and work hard to help them do this. The education element is important, and we will be working together with the UFU across the competition to assist their members to continue to produce better silage.”