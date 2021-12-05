UFU and United Feeds launch annual silage competition

UFU silage competition launch, at John Martin's farm, Greyabbey. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

The UFU says the continued successful partnership with United Feeds has brought a new focus to the competition in recent years, improving the silage produced in Northern Ireland (NI).

UFU president Victor Chestnutt said: “We welcome the return of the silage competition and United Feeds’ commitment. The competition not only celebrates those that are producing silage to exceptional levels, but also encourages its members to improve year on year.

“Good silage making has always been a key element of farming in NI, where we rely heavily on our ability to grow forage for our livestock sector. The winter is a long period and quality silage is critical to ensuring our animals get the nutrients they need to thrive during the cold weather.”