UFU anger over smaller Pigs Marketing Board announcement (1968)

After vigorous opposition by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, the decision announced during this week in 1968 by the Minister of Agriculture, Major J D Chichester-Clark, to go ahead with his plans to reduce the size of the Pigs Marketing Board sparked off a wave of anger and criticism among pig producers throughout the Province.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union, in a statement deploring the decision, said: “The union will resist these proposals by every constitutional means in its power.”

Announcing his plans, the minister said that he regretted that it was not possible to reduce the size of the board from the present of 14 members (three appointed and 11 elected) to nine members (three appointed and six elected).

The UFU leadership had insisted on 10 producer members – one from each county and four regional members – plus the three appointed members.

Pictured in early May 1983 are Joseph Quail (9), from Banbridge, and his cousin, Oonagh Connolly, with Mr Jim Quail’s champion Hampshire Down shearling ewe at Dublin Show. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

The minister had said that he was convinced that, “other things being equal”, that a board of nine members “can be a more efficient body that one of 14 members”.

“A smaller board will still leave producer-elected members .in the majority of six to three over the appointed members so the board will be completely under producer control.” the minister emphasised in his statement.

“The minister has decided to go ahead with all the proposals as quickly as possible and hopes to lay the necessary amendments of the Pigs Marketing Scheme before Parliament during April [1968].”

Before finalising details of the amendments the minister planned to have further discussions on the technicalities of the proposals with the Pigs Marketing Board, the board’s commercial partners and the Ulster Curers’ Association.

David Heenan, Newcastle, with his Friesian prize-winner at Dublin Show in early May 1983. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

It was hoped that these discussions would take place in the near future, noted Farming Life.

The minister had proposed to the Ulster Farmers’ Union that he should set up an independent committee of inquiry into the trends in the demand for pigs and pig products with a view to throwing further light on the future operation and powers necessary to the Pigs Marketing Board and any further factors affecting the efficiency of pigs marketing.

However, the union was unable to agree to this type of inquiry.

The minister said that he hoped that after discussions with the other interested parties he be in a position to finalise his ideas of how the inquiry could best be carried out.

Frank McCormick, of Saintfield, was a prominent prize-winner in the pony classes at Dublin Show in early May 1983. He is pictured here with a pony mare and foal. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

There was agreement between the ministry and the UFU on the setting up of a separate company under the aegis of the Pigs Marketing Board to manage the board’s investments in bacon factories and the making available to producers of more information on the annual results of the board's investments in bacon factories.

In the the statement issued by the UFU it stated the ministry’s decision was an attempt “to overrule the wishes of producers”.

The president, Mr Pat Byrne, said that the union could never agree that what the minister was doing was in the best interests of producers.

“The minister’s action can only undermine the confidence of producers in marketing boards,” he said.

Herbie Crawford, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, with the top Limousin heifer at Dublin Show in early May 1983. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

The Ulster Farmers’ Union argued that 10 producer members were necessary to fulfil the principles of democratic representation, according to an official statement issued.

“The Pigs Marketing Board has made proposals to improve the control of its factory investments,” the statement said.

“These proposals have been approved by both the union and the ministry. In the negotiations no other aspect of the work of the board has been criticised by the ministry.

“The union believes that the board is the most competent body to sponsor any desirable investigation of pig marketing.”

A spokesman of the Northern Ireland Pigs Marketing Board commented: “The board decided some considerable time ago to set up a separate company to be responsible under the general policy direction of the board for its investments in bacon factories and has already indicated to the minister its acceptance of the principle of the publication of consolidated accounts for these factories as part of its annual report. It is disappointing that it reaction has not been possible for the minister and the Ulster Farmers’ Union to agree on. the future size of the board. I have no doubt the board will welcome the opportunity of discussing with the minister the form of the inquiry into future marketing trends etc, which he has in mind.

“Marketing trends are, of course, constantly under review by the board and at present a working party is conducting an examination on behalf of the board into market requirements with particular reference to quality.”