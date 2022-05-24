UFU announces 2022 schools’ competition winners

The Ulster Farmers’ Union, in partnership with Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend and Asda, have thanked everyone who entered this year’s competition.

Kindly sponsored by Asda, the competition was open to all playgroups, nursery, pre-school, primary, and special schools in Northern Ireland, and pupils were asked to put their creative skills and artistic flare to the test.

This year’s schools’ competition related to the UFU and Agri Aware’s ‘Dig in!’ resource, providing an opportunity for teachers to start the discussion in the classroom about the importance of food and farming in NI and how farmers play an essential role in combating climate change, as they are a key part of the solution.

UFU president David Brown said: “I would like to congratulate all of the prize-winners and thank everyone who entered the 2022 schools’ competition.

“We were blown away with the volume and standard of entries this year in the schools’ competition, receiving over 4,000 fantastic entries.

“Every year we are impressed by the standard and creativity of entries and this year was no different.”

He added: “The children showcased their creativity and farming knowledge with their innovate ideas.

“From ‘the future of farming’ posters highlighting farmers as a key part of the climate change solution and the power of technology, to upcycling tasks utilising pallets as furniture for their school playground and insect hotels, transforming milk cartons into meal scoops, using old silo bags to grow strawberries and household materials as floral displays.

“The ‘Dig in! to food, farming and the environment’ posters were excellent with an array of colourful materials being used – glitter, lentils, straw, sand and even gravel!

“The time and effort that pupils, teachers, parents and indeed guardians put into the competition was evident as all of the entries were of the highest standard and I hope that the pupil’s thoroughly enjoyed participating in the competition.”

Joe McDonald, Asda NI Corporate Affairs Manager, stated: “As a proud sponsor of the schools’ competition, it was fantastic to see such a large volume number of entries this year with pupils from both urban and rural areas across NI submitting their superb artwork.

“It was great to see pupils’ involvement in the upcycling task and showcasing their innovate ideas for ‘the future of farming’.

“This awareness of where our produce comes from is vital and this competition is a great opportunity to do so - educating children on the ‘farm to fork’ story,” he concluded.

Winners:

Special schools: Leah Kennedy – Riverside School, County Antrim.

Foundation (Playgroup, nursery and pre-school): Anna Woods – Ballymena Nursery School, County Antrim.

Foundation (P1 and P2): Amelia McMahon – Edwards Primary School, County Tyrone.

Key stage 1: Ben Rankin – Donacloney Primary School, County Armagh.

Key stage 2: Jessie Young – Drumahoe Primary School, County Derry/Londonderry.

Runners-up:

Special schools: Katelyn Millar – Longstone School, County Antrim.

Foundation (Playgroup, nursery and pre-school): Katie McCosh – Linn Primary School (nursery unit), County Antrim.

Foundation (P1 and P2): Lucy McMinn – Donaghmore Primary School, County Tyrone.

Key stage 1: Rose Curran – Loughries Integrated Primary School, County Down.