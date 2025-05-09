UFU announces 'From NI farms to fork' competition winners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) in partnership with Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend (BOIOFW) and Asda, are delighted to announce the winners of the 2025 “From Northern Ireland farms to fork” schools’ competition.

The competition kindly sponsored by Asda, was open to all playgroups, nursery, pre-school, primary and special schools in Northern Ireland, putting pupils artistic and creative skills to the test.

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, said: “We would like to extend our congratulations to all the prize-winners and thank everyone who took part in the 2025 schools’ competition. Once again, we were amazed by the sheer number and outstanding quality of entries, receiving over 6,000 submissions. This year’s annual schools’ competition championed creativity while highlighting the essential role farmers play in sustaining rural communities and securing a reliable, locally rooted food supply.

“The theme was designed to inspire discussions among teachers, parents/guardians and pupils about the importance of supporting local food production, understanding Northern Ireland’s distinctive family farm structure and embracing the ‘farm to fork’ concept. Too many children are unaware that the food their family buys in shops, comes from farms. This initiative aims to bridge that gap, helping young people to appreciate where their food comes from and the dedication of farmers who work tirelessly to produce the high-quality food we all enjoy. Helping to raise awareness at an early age, the competition encouraged students to value local produce, read food labels and recognise the difference between food produced in the UK and abroad.

stock image

“The entries reflected a remarkable understanding of this year’s theme, with pupils showcasing their talent, imagination and insight through a wide range of thoughtful and engaging interpretations. The ‘From NI farms to fork’ templates were excellent with an array of colourful materials being used – wool, straw, sticks, glitter, googly eyes, play dough and cereal. The logos and slogans to help farmers promote local produce were brilliant and the pupil’s outstanding artwork was fit to be placed on local produce packaging. The sustainability bodies were excellent incorporating the use of social media, renewable energy and technologies, and placing NI on a global scale for their exceptional produce whilst working hand in hand with nature.”

Joe McDonald, Head of Corporate Affairs Asda NI, added: “Everyone at Asda is delighted that this year's school’s competition has once again been a big success. The entries were fantastic and as always, the children were very talented and showed a great interest in local food.”

The UFU, BOIOFW and Asda would like to congratulate the winners of the UFU’s 2025 schools’ competition:

Special schools: Joel Erwin – Castle Tower School, County Antrim.

Foundation (Playgroup, Nursery and Pre-School): Mia – Ballymacash Primary School (Nursery Unit), County Antrim.

Foundation (P1 and P2): Niall Hilley – Edwards Primary School, County Tyrone.

Key Stage 1: Noah Stewart – Templepatrick Primary School, County Antrim.

Key Stage 2: Katelyn Baxter – Gortin Primary School, County Tyrone.

The runners-up of the 2025 “From NI farms to fork” schools’ competition:

Special schools: Tia Rose Williams – Rossmar School, County Derry/Londonderry.

Foundation (Playgroup, Nursery and Pre-School): Orlaith-Grace Smyth – McClintock Children’s Centre, County Tyrone.

Foundation (P1 and P2): Livy McFerran – Rowandale Integrated Primary School, County Down.

Key Stage 1: Pippa – Edwards Primary School, County Tyrone.

Key Stage 2: Isla McLernon – Ballytober Primary School, County Antrim.

Third place in the 2025 schools’ competition were:

Special schools: Caitlyn – Sandelford School, County Derry/Londonderry.

Foundation (Playgroup, Nursery and Pre-School): Harvey McConville – Tandragee Nursery School, County Armagh.

Foundation (P1 and P2): Grace Meegan – Foley Primary School, County Armagh and Connie McDowell – St Mary’s Primary School, County Down.

Key Stage 1: Ellie Hawkes – McClintock Primary School, County Tyrone.

Key Stage 2: Alice McDonald – St Mary’s Primary School, Granemore, County Armagh and Ella McRoberts – Iveagh Primary School, County Down.

Mr McLenaghan continued: “This year, in memory of the late Jennifer Hawkes’ contribution to the UFU rural affairs committee and enthusiasm for the school’s competition and Open Farm Weekend initiative, the rural affairs committee have introduced an award for the best overall UFU schools’ competition entry. The ‘Jennifer Hawkes perpetual trophy’ was awarded to Niall Hilley, Edwards Primary School, County Tyrone for his excellent artwork and materials used.

“I would encourage all schools to consider organising an educational trip to a local participating farm on the dedicated schools’ day, taking place on Friday 13 June. The free interactive schools’ day provides pupils with the opportunity to experience life on a working farm while supporting farmers to deliver the ‘farm to fork’ story, reconnecting with consumers and reiterating their role as the primary food producers.”