UFU attend agri-talks

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president William Irvine, had the opportunity to visit two of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge Teams, Dromore High School and Aughnacloy College.

Dromore High School’s team have been exploring the topic of “promoting diversity across the beef industry” whilst Aughnacloy College have had the topic of “creating a vibrant farming culture for future generations”.

The ethos of the competition is to inspire secondary level pupils who have a passion and curiosity about their local agri-food industry to gain practical experience and expand their knowledge so they can progress.

The competition attracts a diverse range of entrants and is open to rural, urban, farming and non-farming teenagers alike.

UFU president, William Irvine with the students of Dromore High School ABP Angus Youth Challenge Group, Caitlyn Patterson, James Menet and Quinn McCracken. (Pic: UFU)

Through the year-long journey, successful finalists are challenged to research farming and food production methods that can meet the changing needs of the marketplace with minimal impact on the environment and they get to put these principles into practice with their own mini-herd of Angus cross calves to rear and sell, learning about the dynamics of a modern beef industry, with the added bonus of an expert CAFRE mentor supporting them along the way.

With training opportunities to develop knowledge and skills that will stand them in good stead for the world of work.

The students took William to see their mini-herd and explain feeding patterns along with grass grazing before the upcoming kill date and to ask his opinions on the finishing of these animals.