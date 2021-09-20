UFU attend British Farming Day event
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) supported the National Farmers’ Union’s (NFU) public-facing campaign, Back British Farming Day on 15 September, alongside NFU Scotland and NFU Cymru. UFU president Victor Chestnutt, chief executive Wesley Aston and recently appointed parliamentary officer Alexander Kinnear, travelled to the event in London.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 7:41 am
The campaign focused on helping to drive support for locally produced food and the farming sector by encouraging consumers to purchase homegrown produce.
It also highlighted the importance of agriculture to the UK economy, supporting local communities and custodians of the countryside.