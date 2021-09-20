UFU attend British Farming Day event

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) supported the National Farmers’ Union’s (NFU) public-facing campaign, Back British Farming Day on 15 September, alongside NFU Scotland and NFU Cymru. UFU president Victor Chestnutt, chief executive Wesley Aston and recently appointed parliamentary officer Alexander Kinnear, travelled to the event in London.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 20th September 2021, 7:41 am
Chris Hazzard MP (Sinn Fein) pictured with the UFU president and UFU parliamentary officer.
The campaign focused on helping to drive support for locally produced food and the farming sector by encouraging consumers to purchase homegrown produce.

It also highlighted the importance of agriculture to the UK economy, supporting local communities and custodians of the countryside.

UFU president and chair of the EFRA committee Neil Parish MP.
UFU president pictured with Jeremy Clarkson at the Back British Farming Day event in London.
UFU chief executive, UFU president and UFU parliamentary officer pictured with DUP MPs Ian Paisley Jnr, Carla Lockhart and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.
Stephen Farry MP (Alliance) pictured with the UFU president.
