UFU begins new CEO recruitment process

Following the announcement by Ulster Farmers’ Union chief executive officer Wesley Aston at the recent UFU AGM that he will be retiring at the end of March next year, the UFU is now beginning its recruitment process for the position.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 34 years of service to the UFU including ten as CEO, Wesley has been pivotal in guiding the organisation and the farming industry through some of the most challenging times including BSE, Foot and Mouth disease, Brexit, Covid and more recently, the development of a new overarching sustainable agriculture support programme for Northern Ireland.

From a small beef and sheep farm in Co. Armagh, Wesley began as policy officer in 1991 looking after the fish farming, pig and poultry committees before taking up the role of policy director in 1995. At this time, he also became secretary to the dairy committee when milk marketing boards were being deregulated. In 2015, he was appointed CEO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting, UFU president William Irvine said: “Wesley Aston has been a significant driving force within the UFU for over three decades, and his retirement marks the end of a significant chapter in our organisation’s history. Throughout his 34 years of service, Wesley put farm families at the heart of every decision. His deep understanding of the challenges facing our industry, combined with his steadfast leadership and strong principles, ensured that agriculture was at the table and that the voice of NI’s farmers was always heard.

UFU CEO, Wesley Aston

“Wesley worked tirelessly to build a more sustainable and profitable future for local agriculture, navigating an ever-changing landscape with clarity, resilience and unwavering commitment. During his time with the UFU, Wesley has been centrally involved in the formation of key industry organisations such as Agrisearch, Animal Health and Welfare NI (AHWNI) and most recently, Sustainable Ruminant Genetics (SRG). On behalf of the UFU and our members, I want to sincerely thank Wesley for his outstanding contribution and wish him every happiness and success in his well-earned retirement.”

Applications for the CEO role is now open until 22 August.

Mr Irvine continued: “We are now beginning the recruitment process for the next CEO of the UFU. In recent years, the farming industry has faced a series of significant challenges from inheritance tax to the Nutrients Action Programme proposals and TB remains a significant issue. It’s clear that going forward, new and complex issues will continue to emerge.

“Therefore, we’re seeking a strong, strategic leader who can guide our member focused organisation through the next chapter. The successful candidate will work closely with the committees, senior leadership and stakeholders across industry and government to represent the voice of farming families, and ensure the Union remains effective, financially sustainable and responsive to the evolving needs of our members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We welcome applications from across the UK and Ireland and look forward to engaging with candidates who share our vision and values as we move through this important recruitment process,” Mr Irvine added.

To view the full job description please visit this link – https://www.ufuni.org/chief-executive/.

To apply for the role of UFU CEO, please send your CV, cover letter and monitoring form to [email protected] by Friday 22 August 2025.