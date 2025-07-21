UFU calls for action as farm safety week begins

As Farm Safety Week kicks off today (Monday 21 July), the Ulster Farmers’ Union is calling on all farmers to put their safety first – before deadlines, livestock and any other farm tasks. Despite years of campaigning, farming continues to be the most dangerous industry in the UK and Ireland.

Now in its 13th year, the week long campaign brings together more than 400 farming and rural organisations across five countries* with one common goal – to raise awareness, inspire change and encourage everyone living and working in the industry to make farms safer places to work, live and visit. The initiative is led by the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), and while recognition of dangers and safety improvements have increased, the statistics show that much more needs to be done.

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, said: “We’re proud to support Farm Safety Week, but it’s so important to stress that we need much more than just awareness, action from our farmers is critical and potentially lifesaving. One split second is all it takes for a farm accident to change a life forever, and tragically, many could have been prevented.

“Farmers face constant pressure, from the unpredictable weather to never ending to do lists. However, the most important thing you can do for your farm is take care of yourself. Stop. Think. Make sure no corners are being cut, and that every job is carried out as safely as possible.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan. (Photo: McAuley Multimedia)

“We all know the saying ‘farming is more than a job, it’s a way of life’, but it should never come at the cost of a life. Whether you’re just starting out or have been farming for generations, we all have a responsibility to change the culture and improve safety on our farms.”

Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation, commented: “Over the years we have seen the attitudes and behaviours around farm safety changing but the pace of change is slow – too slow for the families of those we have lost in the industry and too slow for the thousands of farmers suffering every day with long term ill-health or serious injuries as a result of their work.

“This year’s campaign offers an opportunity for a reset in the way we approach farm safety and risk-taking. Each of us can improve how we work on the farm but we also have a responsibility not to tolerate poor safety behaviours in others. It’s not somebody else’s job to drive this change in culture, and we can not rely on luck when going about our daily tasks – luck has a habit of running out!”