UFU celebrates the top silage makers of 2021

Dairy N.I. winners: Back row (l-r): Andrew McMordie United Feeds, Trevor McCormick, Alan Miller Lagan Group, Alan Boyd United Feeds. Front row (l-r): William McCormick (3rd place winner), Dessie Reid on behalf of Gary Reid (1st place winner) and Sheila Malcomson (2nd place winner).

D & G Reid of the Lagan Group (dairy), Ward Brothers of the Lagan Group (beef and sheep), Stephen McAlister of the South Tyrone Group (alternative forage) and Crosby Cleland of the North Down Group (bale) took top honours in the competition, which saw a record number of entries from farmers.

UFU president Victor Chestnutt said: “The UFU’s annual silage competition has always encouraged excellence and healthy competition among producers and once again, the competition entries were to the highest standard. With input costs continuing to skyrocket to eyewatering levels, making high-quality silage is more important than ever.

“Our sponsors, CAFRE, UFU group managers and most importantly our farmers, have worked hard on ensuring we had a great competition, and I would like to thank them all.”

Beef/Sheep N.I. winners: Back row (l-r): Linda McNeilly West Antrim Group, Evelyn Sloan, Alan Miller Lagan Group, Elizabeth Ward, Alan Boyd United Feeds, Mary Dale, Robert McMullan Mid Antrim Group.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors United Feeds, Clarence Calderwood said: “We saw some exceptional silage from farmers in each of the categories. At United Feeds we aim to assist farmers in producing better quality silage every year which is why we support the UFU competition.”

The full list of winners is:

Dairy: 1st D & G Reid, Lagan Group; 2nd K, S & G Malcomson, South West Down Group; 3rd W & T McCormick, North Antrim Group

Beef & sheep: 1st Ward Brothers, Lagan Group; 2nd J & E Sloan, West Antrim Group; 3rd Alastair Dale, Mid Antrim Group

Round Bale N.I. winners: Back row (l-r): Janette Stirling South Antrim Group, Kathryn McKeown United Feeds, Linda McNeilly West Antrim Group. Front row (l-r): Jayne Harkness (2nd place winner), Crosby Cleland (1st place winner), Gregg O’Boyle (3rd place winner).

Alternative forage: 1st Stephen McAlister, South Tyrone Group; 2nd Robert Macauley, Mid Down Group; 3rd John & Roger McCracken, Ards Group

Bales: 1st Crosby Cleland, North Down Group; 2nd R & J Harkness, South Antrim Group; 3rd G & J O’Boyle, West Antrim Group