UFU celebrates the top silage makers of 2021
This week the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) recognised Northern Ireland’s (NI) top silage makers of 2021 as the UFU and sponsors United Feeds, hosted their annual silage competition awards ceremony in the Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim.
D & G Reid of the Lagan Group (dairy), Ward Brothers of the Lagan Group (beef and sheep), Stephen McAlister of the South Tyrone Group (alternative forage) and Crosby Cleland of the North Down Group (bale) took top honours in the competition, which saw a record number of entries from farmers.
UFU president Victor Chestnutt said: “The UFU’s annual silage competition has always encouraged excellence and healthy competition among producers and once again, the competition entries were to the highest standard. With input costs continuing to skyrocket to eyewatering levels, making high-quality silage is more important than ever.
“Our sponsors, CAFRE, UFU group managers and most importantly our farmers, have worked hard on ensuring we had a great competition, and I would like to thank them all.”
Speaking on behalf of the sponsors United Feeds, Clarence Calderwood said: “We saw some exceptional silage from farmers in each of the categories. At United Feeds we aim to assist farmers in producing better quality silage every year which is why we support the UFU competition.”
The full list of winners is:
Dairy: 1st D & G Reid, Lagan Group; 2nd K, S & G Malcomson, South West Down Group; 3rd W & T McCormick, North Antrim Group
Beef & sheep: 1st Ward Brothers, Lagan Group; 2nd J & E Sloan, West Antrim Group; 3rd Alastair Dale, Mid Antrim Group
Alternative forage: 1st Stephen McAlister, South Tyrone Group; 2nd Robert Macauley, Mid Down Group; 3rd John & Roger McCracken, Ards Group
Bales: 1st Crosby Cleland, North Down Group; 2nd R & J Harkness, South Antrim Group; 3rd G & J O’Boyle, West Antrim Group