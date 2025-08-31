UFU championing NI’s resilient sheep farmers this Love Lamb Week

Next week, 1–7 September 2025, marks Love Lamb Week (LLW), and the Ulster Farmers’ Union is proud to shine a light on Northern Ireland’s dedicated sheep farmers, the resilient backbone of rural communities who produce premium lamb.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said, “To be a sheep farmer, resilience isn’t optional, it’s essential. In one of the most challenging sectors of agriculture where incomes are among the lowest and specific support is lacking, our sheep farmers continue to deliver exceptional produce with care, commitment and pride.

“Sheep farming is a demanding lifestyle that requires deep knowledge, patience and an unshakeable work ethic. A prime example being lambing season, when round-the-clock dedication is critical for the health and wellbeing of the livestock, and is no easy feat.

“A major contributor to the economy and rural communities, sheep farming plays a vital role in Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector and environmental sustainability. With a percentage of our landscape unsuited to growing crops, sheep farming transforms grass into high-quality, locally produced lamb, a natural, nutrient-rich product. It also helps manage and preserve some of our most iconic rural areas, contributing to biodiversity and maintaining habitats.”

Keith Williamson, ABP Linden, UFU hill farming committee member Campbell Tweed and Colin Smith, LMC chief executive.

To celebrate LLW, UFU has planned a range of engaging activities and promotion to connect the public with the people behind the sheep flocks including:

- Instagram takeover - With Nicole Love, Glebe Farm, Limavady (Friday 5 September).

- UFU brings sheep farming to pupils - Farmer Sam from County Down has created an engaging and educational virtual tour of his beef and sheep farm.

- Facts about sheep farming – Ranging from why sheep get sheared to how sheep farming benefits the environment.

A strong, healthy lamb which sucks within the first half hour of life has a much greater chance of being alive three months later.

- Women in agriculture profile featuring Sophie McAllister – Celebrating the invaluable role women play in sheep farming and the wider agri-sector.

- #SheepdogSnapSunday competition – Sharing your best sheepdog snaps on social media for a chance to win a UFU soft shell jacket.

Every year, the UFU teams up with the Livestock and Meat Commission to reach as wide an audience as possible for LLW.

LMC is pleased to once again support and celebrate Love Lamb Week 2025, providing a platform to highlight the resilience, sustainability, and high standards of our local Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) sheep industry. In collaboration with the beef and lamb levy bodies in Great Britain, LMC has produced a comprehensive information and asset pack, now available at lmcni.com, to assist stakeholders and supporters wishing to engage with this year’s campaign.

As part of the initiative, LMC will showcase the stories of three local farmers, each representing a different approach to producing NIFQA lamb, thereby illustrating the diversity and integrity of Northern Ireland’s sheep sector.

This activity will be supported by regional radio partnerships, targeted social media content, and a consumer-facing lamb hamper giveaway in partnership with ABP Linden.

Furthermore, LMC will launch an innovative new educational resource, ‘Farm in a Box’, during Love Lamb Week. Designed for foundation stage pupils, the resource includes sensory activities including wool provided by Ulster Wool, curriculum-aligned lesson plans, and classroom materials to foster early understanding of food, farming, and sustainability.

LMC chief executive Colin Smith commented: “LMC has consistently supported Love Lamb Week since its inception a decade ago, and we are pleased to continue our involvement in 2025.

“As Northern Ireland’s promotional body for lamb and beef, the promotion of NIFQA lamb, renowned for its quality, sustainability, and provenance, remains a strategic priority across both our education and consumer-facing initiatives. We are encouraged by the findings of recent tracking research commissioned by LMC, which indicate a significant uplift in consumer awareness of NIFQA lamb. LMC remains firmly committed to championing this world-class product and the integrity of its production story.”

The UFU is encouraging everyone to get behind local farmers, not just for LLW, but every day of the year.

“We encourage everyone to support local farmers by choosing Northern Ireland lamb. Behind every lamb product is a story of care, skill and hard work that takes place on family-run farms across the region. Let’s champion our sheep farmers not just this week, but all year round,” said Mr Cuddy.