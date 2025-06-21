UFU chief looks to ‘coming of the computer age’ at college prize day (1982)

While addressing students at the annual prize day at Greenmount College during this week in 1982, William Fullerton, president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, said that he was looking ahead to “the coming of the computer age”.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I believe we are at the beginning of a new era in relation to the microchip,” he told the students.

“The day is not far off when either a computer on the farm or renting computer time will be as essential as a tractor on the farm as a management aid in storage of information about one's own farm, not to mention being able to draw on outside information at the touch of a button.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, basic husbandry principles do not change, and the basic training you have received will make it easier to absorb new concepts as they come along.”

Clifford Campbell and Noel Magill pictured at the Horse sale in Swatragh Mart on Bank Holiday in May 2008 with part proceeds going to Marie Curie. Picture: Kevin McAuley

Mr Fullerton said that the association had helped to broaden one's outlook.

He said: “That is what life is about - people and .their attitudes. Indeed in this connection I would pass on some advice given to us as students on prize day by the then Minister for Agriculture in the Northern Ireland Parliament, the Reverend Robert Moore, 'Live every day as though you will die tomorrow, farm every day as though you live for ever.”

He added: “In Northern Ireland we have some of the best farmers in the world, we have to be, being on the north west periphery of Europe so far from our markets. But maybe, we have not taken as much interest in marketing our products as producing them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is in this connection I warmly welcome Mr Peter Walker's announcement of 'Food from Britain'. I believe everyone must give this initiative every possible encouragement so that the capital employed on our farms and the effort we, as farmers, put in will be justly rewarded.”

Having a chat at a horse sale held at Swatragh Mart in May 2008. Picture: Kevin McAuley

Mr Fullerton said that he had recently represented Northern Ireland at the conference of the International Federation of Agricultural Producers (IFAP), a conference of farmers' organisations from throughout' the world.

He said: “It was a most enlightening experience to meet so many farmers front so many parts of the world, to discuss one another's problems not only in the conference sessions but on an informal basis.

“The main underlying theme was that where inflation was high, and as a result input costs were high, fanning was in poor shape. In many instances governments had, made poor attempts to regulate farming, and farm trade, and had failed to the detriment of all concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Indeed the president of IFAP, Sir Henry Plumb, put it like this and I think it’s a message to leave with you: ‘Farmers will feed the world not governments.’ I trust it will be profitable for all of us.”

Eye to eye at a horse sale held at Swatragh Mart in May 2008. Picture: Kevin McAuley

Mr Fullerton also recalled his own student days at Greenmount. He also said that the students that they were fortunate not only because of the facilities and courses at Greenmount but because of the high reputation the college enjoyed in the British Isles and farther afield.

“That reputation,” said Mr Fullerton, “I believe, is a tribute to the principal (Mr Matt Boyd). Mr Boyd's drive, his enthusiasm and his initiative over 35 years, has been the guiding influence which has brought the college the reputation it so rightly enjoys today.”

Mr Fullerton said that to be asked back to be the guest of honour and present the prizes at a college, where one had once been a student, was perhaps the greatest honour which that college could confer. He therefore esteemed it a very great honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On an occasion such as this there is a great temptation to think back to one's own time spent at the college. Mr Boyd has made very pleasing references to my late father but I can say with all sincerity that my father was pleaded that I wanted to farm, and so it was the accepted practice that I would go to Greenmount and my father was very proud when he delivered a rather innocent 16 year old here in 1954.”

Kenny Archer pictured at a horse sale held at Swatragh Mart in May 2008. Picture: Kevin McAuley

He continued: “We slept in two dormitories, we were only allowed off the college premises on Wednesday evenings and at weekends. Not a British Friesian cow was to be seen, all dairy shorthorns milked in byres, the cereal crop was oats harvested by binders, the pigs were all Large Whites, silage was made by green crop loader and grass improvement was in its infancy.

“So, if I may address the students, you have lived, through a farming revolution and as well a revolution in agricultural education when one looks at the facilities here today and the courses offered.

“You have as well lived through a revolution in attitudes because it is now the accepted practice for a young farmer to attend an agricultural college before commencing a career in agriculture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was not always so. I well remember receiving jibes about going to college to learn to farm. A bit of good hard farm work is all you need and would do you far more good. Fortunately such attitudes are now few and a good thing too.”

Mr Fullerton said the one year he spent at the college was an experience he would never forget, experience gained, friendships made which had lasted him to that day.

He said: “These friendships have been greatly aided by the Greenmount Association in achieving its Golden Jubilee and I know that it will continue to go from strength to strength. I can strongly recommend membership.

Enjoying a chat at a horse sale held at Swatragh Mart in May 2008. Picture: Kevin McAuley

“I can also say to those students who are completing their time at college, that you feel that you know all there is to know about agriculture. I am sure you do, we as students felt exactly the same. However, next week it will be out of date and as time passes will become more so.”