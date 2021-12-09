UFU Christmas advert coming to UTV - here’s when you can see it
A Christmas TV advert, created by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, will air tonight on UTV.
The advertisement will run until 26 December, appearing on screens across the country numerous times throughout the day on particular dates.
The aim of the advert is to encourage shoppers to show their support for local food production in Northern Ireland this festive season.
Farmers in Northern Ireland produce high-quality, nutritious food for families across the province, upholding the highest environmental, animal welfare and food production standards in the world.
The advert will share the message – ‘choose local produce you can trust and support Northern Ireland food production this Christmas’.
The advert will be shown on the following dates:
9 December at 9.45pm, 10 December at 12.45pm, 11 December at 4.45pm and 5.53pm, 12 December at 10.45am, 4.45pm and 8.15pm, 13 December at 10.30am and 4.45pm, 14 December at 11.55am, 5.15pm and 7.28pm, 15 December at 2.58pm and 11.15pm, and 16 December at 11.55am.