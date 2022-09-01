UFU comment on direct payments received by farmers

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots made the announcement earlier today, that 97 per cent of local farmers will have received payment six weeks earlier than previous years.

UFU president, David Brown, said: “The news that over 23,000 farmers have obtained their direct payments in full is extremely positive and will be well received by members.

“I would like to thank DAERA and Minister Poots for the prompt payment to farmers which provides necessary financial support for our farming families at a time when on-farm input costs continue to rise.

“This payment will assist farmers cash flow, helping to sustain farm businesses as they continue to produce high-quality food to the highest standards.