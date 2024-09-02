Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) says it is “positive news” that £258.4million in direct payments has been issued to Northern Ireland farmers on the first day of 2024 payments.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister, Andrew Muir, made the announcement earlier today (2 September), that 98 per cent of local farmers will be receiving payment, providing a much-needed boost.

UFU president, William Irvine, said: “The news that over 23,000 farmers will receive their direct payments on the first few days of September will be well received by members.

“I would like to thank the DAERA Minister and officials for their efforts to ensure farmers received this necessary financial support that is crucial for the daily running of family farms.

“This year, to date, has thrown many challenges at our members from unpredictable weather to poor farm gate prices and increased input costs. This payment will assist farmers cash flow, helping to sustain farm businesses as they continue to produce high-quality food for consumers.

“DAERA’s farm income figures report released in July emphasised that farmers could be facing the possibility of their farm income being almost half of what it was in 2023. That speaks volumes about the financial pressure farmers are under, stressing how important the Basic Payment Scheme is and the need for a sustainable agriculture budget, ensuring a prosperous future for the next generation of farmers.

“The remaining applicants are being treated with urgency so that our farmers can receive their payments as quickly as possible, providing critical support helping to sustain farming families,” Mr Irvine added.