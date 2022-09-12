UFU comment on protein crop scheme extension

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, said: “The UFU have been strong advocates for a protein crop scheme in recent years and the extension by Minister Poots will be well received by members. The extension to the scheme will provide an opportunity for more farms to grow their own protein crops resulting in additional environmental benefits, but also boost our family farms income which has already taken a hit with soaring input costs in recent months.” He added: “I encourage all our members to consider this pilot scheme which will have massive benefits for farm business as well as delivering for the environment.”