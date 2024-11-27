UFU focus on tax changes and future funding in meeting with DAERA Minister

The Ulster Farmers’ Union office bearer team attended a “crucial meeting” with DAERA Minister Andrew Muir this week, to discuss changes to Agricultural Property Relief and the “pressing need to address the disproportionate impact” on Northern Ireland farmers due to higher land prices and ownership.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the meeting, which was held at Stormont on Tuesday (November 26), UFU president, William Irvine, said an “open and productive discussion” was had with Minister Muir and his officials in relation to the changes to inheritance tax.

“The DAERA Minister and UFU agreed that NI farmers are bearing a heavier burden compared to the rest of the UK,” the UFU president continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our land ownership is different and prices are simply much higher.

UFU president William Irvine. (Picture: Cliff Donaldson)

“The Treasury’s figures are wrong. The UK Government has asked for more evidence to prove this, and we need this analysis done now as time is running out.

“DAERA are best placed to do this, but we have offered to assist if necessary – the clock is ticking.”

The UFU has also said it is “vital” the Northern Ireland Executive secure a multi-year, ring-fenced funding commitment that safeguards the local agriculture industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Irvine commented: “On the specific issue of ring-fencing this agricultural budget, there is some positive momentum.

“We understand that a consultation on the NI Executive’s proposals for its future departmental allocations will take place before the end of the year.

“The mood music is encouraging, with support coming from all political parties.

“But let’s not fool ourselves – we need this budget to be protected indefinitely and linked to inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also discussed the ongoing issue of supply chain fairness.

“We know that our farmers have been at the mercy of unfair practices for far too long.

“The DAERA Minister and his team have shown a genuine interest in addressing this issue, and further discussions will take place. We’ll be watching closely, as it’s time the supply chain worked for our farmers, not against them,” added Mr Irvine.

Brief discussions were also held regarding the pressing issues of bovine TB and the impact of ammonia on planning with announcements expected soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both TB and ammonia are critical issues that require urgent attention,” Mr Irvine stated.

“We will continue to advocate for solutions that work for our farmers and the wider rural community.

“Yesterday’s [Tuesday] meeting was an important step forward and we welcome the minister’s support to resolving the issues arising from the UK Budget, but there is much more to do.

“The UFU will continue to fight relentlessly for fair treatment for our farmers and growers.

“We need action, not words,” the UFU president concluded.