UFU geared up for #Farm24

The online event which will see members of the farming community using the power of social media to show the public a day in the life of a farmer, takes place on 5 – 6 August and is sponsored by Morrisons, one of the UK’s largest supermarket chains.

Speaking in advance of the online event, UFU president Victor Chestnutt said: “Farm 24 has become a key event in the annual calendar for the UFU and since it first began in 2015, the number of members who have supported the initiative has steadily increased.

“The online event has proven to be extremely beneficial to the farming community in Northern Ireland (NI) and across the entire UK as it puts our farmers in the spotlight for all the right reasons, giving them the opportunity to showcase the very best of local farming and food production to consumers.”

Protecting the UK’s world leading environmental and animal welfare standards has been a major talking point in recent times as free trade discussions continue – it is these same standards that local farmers will be highlighting during 24 Hours in Farming.

“Our NI farmers have always taken pride in producing food to the highest standards and Farm 24 will enable us to come together online for a great cause to champion our world-class farming industry.