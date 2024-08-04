UFU Group Focus: North Down enjoys heading North
Everyone enjoyed hearing about the alternative farming practices, and it was a very informative tour.
Following lunch at the Royal Court hotel, members had a very enjoyable tour of Bushmills Distillery and learnt about the history of the site as well as future developments and the importance of the whiskey trade to the area.
The tour ended with a welcome tipple in the bar at the distillery!
Saintfield Show was held on Saturday 15 June at Glenbrook Farm, Boardmills.
UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy was there and met many members, enjoying conversations with them in a very relaxed setting.
The good weather brought the crowds, and it was great to see so many enjoying a fun family day.
The North Down group are currently planning their winter programme for 2024-25 meetings.
Everyone is welcome and they always encourage new faces to come along and share their ideas for meetings that they feel would be beneficial, and share suggestions for social outings.
As always, they appreciate the members’ support of the group.
If you don’t currently receive texts about meetings, please contact the Saintfield UFU office to update your details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.