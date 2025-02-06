UFU hails cross-party decision to annul unfair cross-compliance rule

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is commending the recent decision at Stormont to annul the ‘direct payments to farmers cross-compliance amendment regulations’ (Northern Ireland 2024).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This critical move, brought forward by the AERA Committee, marks a significant step towards ensuring a “fair, reasonable and effective cross-compliance regime that genuinely supports the farming community during this challenging time”.

After extensive debate, the Assembly voted to annul the statutory rule, meaning that from the date of the vote, the rule is no longer law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision received strong backing from SF, DUP, UUP, TUV, and Claire Sugden MLA, with the SDLP choosing to abstain.

UFU president William Irvine. (Picture: Cliff Donaldson)

It underscores the urgency of addressing the mounting pressures faced by farmers and reflects a deep understanding across the political spectrum of the real challenges confronting rural communities.

Notably, the Alliance Party stood alone in its vote to remove the cap on penalties previously established by the former DAERA Minister. That cap was originally introduced to safeguard farm families from potentially draconian penalties.

UFU president, William Irvine, commented: “Today’s decision is a resounding victory for every farmer in Northern Ireland. It proves that when our community speaks, our voices are heard by a broad coalition committed to fairness and genuine support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We now call on Minister Muir and his Alliance colleagues to respond to the urgent needs of our rural communities with concrete action. The UFU remains steadfast in our mission to secure a sustainable and prosperous future for farming, and we will continue to stand up for the rights and wellbeing of our farmers.

“During the legislative process Minister Muir was advised by the AERA Committee to adopt a more nuanced approach, one that would treat pollutants differently and build a system that is fair, reasonable and effective for farmers.

“The majority of the AERA Committee members deserve commendation for their reliable support to the farming community and the UFU strongly supports the consensus-driven work of the AERA Committee.

“We have consistently worked with all political parties in Northern Ireland to build a coalition that guides farmers through periods of uncertainty and change.”