UFU holds robust meeting with CVO on bovine TB review

dfdfd

NORTHERN Ireland’s chief vet has acknowledged that a cull of TB-infected badgers is inevitable if the disease is to be beaten.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, in a frank exchange of views with an Ulster Farmers’ Union delegation, Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) Brian Dooher said such action was at least two years away despite the growing spread of bovine TB.

The UFU has been highly critical of a review of Northern Ireland’s TB strategy, carried out by the CVO and published last month, for containing no meaningful action that will address the TB crisis that is rapidly escalating across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy, who described the discussions with Mr Dooher as “open and thorough”, with a commitment to ongoing engagement.

He said the CVO had explained that the current review was in draft form and served as guidance for DAERA Minister Andrew Muir but, as it had not yet undergone scrutiny by policy developers, changes could still be made.

Mr Cuddy said the current TB testing system has been largely unchanged for more than 50 years and NI farmers were desperate for positive change.

“Our UFU members are knotted with frustration at the lack of grit within DAERA to take a system that has been failing farmers for decades, and to make meaningful changes,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Concerns were raised about the lack of communication on research into improved testing methods and UFU members questioned why outdated protocols persist. They stressed the need for a much clearer explanation of the current system’s limitations, and that this information must be used to progress towards more effective alternatives.”

A key issue with the review is the extremely limited focus on an effective eradication programme that addresses all sources of infection. Annual herd incidence has risen from 10.15% to 10.41% in just two months, while animal incidence has risen to 1.158%.

Alarmingly, the detection of lesions at routine slaughter has surged to 4.5 per 1,000 animals in 2024. These statistics not only flag a high level of urgency, but prove it is not enough to only have biosecurity measures in place.

“The CVO admitted that wildlife intervention is unavoidable. However, UFU members were frustrated to learn that data on badger populations, locations, and infection rates in NI has not been updated since 2007/2008. Without accurate and current information, decisive measures cannot proceed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr Dooher went on to outline a proposed Test-Vaccinate-Remove (TVR) approach, which is expected to run for approximately one year to gather essential data on infection rates and wildlife populations. If successful, this could lead to targeted culling in areas with high disease burdens. However, the CVO indicated that the earliest a cull could begin is 2026.

“Farmers are tired of prolonged timelines, and our members made that very clear to Mr Dooher and asked why more intensive measures, such as those successfully implemented in New Zealand, cannot be adopted now. They also raised concerns about who will bear the financial costs of TVR and who stands to benefit in the long term,” said Mr Cuddy.

A significant focus of the TB review was the dairy sector, with data showing that NI’s standard dairy herd size has tripled.

Mr Cuddy added: “Worryingly, three per cent of dairy herds accounted for 27 per cent of reactors in the past year. While the UFU recognises the importance of addressing these findings, our members believe the level of scrutiny placed on the sector is disproportionate and risks damaging the industry unfairly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also emphasised that the ‘current programme is a testing programme, not a control programme’, underlining the urgent need for a shift towards a strategy that effectively tackles the disease.”

The meeting addressed proposals for a new stakeholder group or partnership, including the Tuberculosis Eradication Partnership (TBEP).

The UFU stated that ‘broader representation’ within these groups could dilute the influence of farmers and the agri-food sector but acknowledged the need to include wildlife representatives, marts and others affected by the disease.

“While the UFU welcomes the CVO’s openness, the message from members is clear; action is needed now, reviews do little to help if they are not acted upon with urgency and a determination to make change for the greater good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Farmers have shouldered the burden of TB for far too long. Progress on testing systems, stakeholder engagement, and wildlife intervention must be accelerated to deliver meaningful solutions. The UFU remains committed to ensuring fair representation, transparency, and urgent action to eradicate bovine TB once and for all,” said the UFU deputy president.