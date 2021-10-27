UFU holds ‘very positive’ meeting with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

The Ulster Farmers’ Union met with officials from the council’s coast and countryside team.

The UFU had contacted local councils asking them to consider following some points when developing greenaways and once they become operational.

The points included:

1. Landowners that may be affected by the route should receive a visit or phone call from the greenway project manager/co-ordinator etc. when a potential route is being considered.

2. Public consultation opportunities should be advertised in the farming press as well as local press and through the UFU, who can make members in the area aware.

3. A stockproof fence must be erected and maintained for the duration of the lifetime of the greenway.

4. It should be made clear to landowners what department within the council is responsible for maintenance of the greenway once operational. Landowners should have a direct contact for that department should any issues arise.

UFU deputy president, David Brown, commented: “The development of greenways and access to the countryside in various areas across Northern Ireland, can cause concern for our members.

“This is because of past experiences of livestock worrying, littering and inconsiderate parking – all of which surged dramatically during the pandemic.

“Therefore, we issued various points to local councils that we feel need to be considered before any action is taken. “Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council was the only local council to respond, and we appreciate their efforts to meet with us about the matter.