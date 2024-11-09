The Ulster Farmers’ Union has held a crisis meeting with Northern Ireland's leading food businesses and organisations to ‘address the threat facing farming from government policies’.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussions centred on the long term threats from changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR), and environmental regulatory issues such as ammonia restrictions, planning bottle-necks, phosphorus, bovine TB, and the need for a ring-fenced agricultural budget.

UFU president William Irvine said, “Everyone was unanimous. The APR changes are outrageous and out of touch. This is a massive blow to our family farms, our rural heritage, and to the backbone of local food production. Our message to both local and national politicians is simple - you must understand the value and contribution of agriculture. We need your backing, not more barriers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting stressed the serious challenges posed by ever-tightening regulations. “The planning restrictions due to ammonia emissions are stalling progress preventing farmers from modernising, improving animal and bird health and welfare and investing in more sustainable systems. Ammonia is a complex issue, and farmers are committed to reducing emissions, but these blunt policies are pushing us backwards, stalling essential planning applications and blocking vital investment in farm infrastructure.

UFU president William Irvine. (Picture: Cliff Donaldson)

“The entire agri-food industry will be impacted if we don’t get sensible, practical solutions,” said Mr Irvine.

The UFU says that without new policies, farms will struggle to compete against imports, leaving local food production under threat.

“This doesn’t just affect farms, it hits our entire agri-economy, rural communities, and consumers who rely on high-quality, locally produced food,” warned Mr Irvine. “Fewer planning permissions mean less opportunities to upgrade, innovate, and assist in reducing emissions. If we continue down this road, NI’s agricultural landscape will face reduced investment, inefficiency, and an inability to remain competitive,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agri-industry leaders raised the relentless spread of bovine TB having a severe impact not only on the livestock industry, but on the well-being of our farmers.

“Farmers are at their wits’ end. TB is a constant battle, and it’s ripping through our rural communities, bringing the livestock industry to its knees. Tackling TB also has environmental benefits and too often that is completely overlooked by officials and politicians,” he said.

The agri-industry leaders agreed that forward planning for agriculture is crucial.

“There was a commitment to work together on a strategy that supports sustainability, modernisation, and competitiveness. We’re committed – the industry is ready and willing to act - but we need real support from government. We’re not just asking for change, we’re demanding it. Agriculture is too important to be ignored by politicians,” said the UFU president.