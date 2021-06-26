UFU Instagram takeover by Jessica Pollock
Today on the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) Instagram channel, dairy farmer Jessica Pollock from Castlederg, Co. Tyrone is taking over the account to highlight the daily life of a dairy farmer and the hard work, care and effort that goes into producing high-quality food for consumers.
Jessica milks 160 dairy cows, working with a three-way crossbred cow (Holstein x Fleckvieh x Norwegian Red). Jessica aims to maximise the use of grazing grass on the farm and has a number of renewable technologies which generate a large proportion of their own electricity.
Jessica’s content will be saved under our highlight section ‘takeovers’, enabling members to view it at any time.
