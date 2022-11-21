UFU launch new affinity deal with TESC

TESC specialise in optimising the value of renewable energy and will be working with the UFU through their new affinity deal to help support the farming community.

TESC, founded in Northern Ireland in 2017, with the goal of bringing cheaper, smarter, and greener electricity to its customers through renewable technology and advanced data analytics, maximises the value of every unit of electricity. Through this affinity deal, UFU members can avail of a free initial energy assessment and a 10% discount on battery devices. With the purchase of any battery system, you will receive TESC’s energy management software PARIS free for 12 months.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said, “We are delighted to have teamed up with TESC, an organisation that is focusing on renewable energy sources such as solar panels, battery storage and advanced data analytics to optimise energy efficiency. I would encourage all members that are considering renewable energy technologies to view the exclusive discounts available to them through TESC’s affinity deal.”

TESC director Anne Marie McGoldrick pictured with UFU deputy president John McLenaghan

Commenting on the affinity deal, TESC director Anne Marie McGoldrick said, “We know that pressure is building on the farming community to reduce costs and to reduce their carbon footprint. Our customers are now seeing a meaningful impact in both areas, and the best part is that they don’t have to lift a finger as our energy management software does all the hard work for them. We’re delighted to be able to partner with Ulster Farmers Union to help ease the pressure on the pocket and the planet for farmers.”