The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) met with the new Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) Committee chair Robbie Bulter last week (28 September), at the Ulster Unionist Party Conference to discuss the opportunities and key issues facing Northern Ireland farm families.

UFU president, William Irvine, said: “We were pleased to meet the new AERA Committee chair during his first official capacity at the weekend, and congratulated Mr Bulter on his new role. The meeting was an opportunity to engage directly with the new AERA Committee chair and voice the UFU’s priorities and members’ views on issues facing farmers including bTB. Members continue to be blighted by bTB on farms and it’s having a severe impact not only on the livestock industry, but on farmers’ mental health. It is vital that decisions on wildlife intervention in a TB eradication programme are brought to the fore.”

The UFU raised the need to secure certainty around an increased, inflation proofed, long-term budget for agriculture ahead of the chancellor’s budget at the end of October.

“Everyone needs support, especially when times are difficult, and farm families are no different. Farmers are facing another testing year with high input costs, fluctuating farmgate prices and unpredictable weather events. The UFU stressed that investing in our agriculture sector is essential for protecting our farm family structure, environmental and economic delivery, productivity and job creation,” added Mr Irvine.

Lord Elliott of Ballinamallard, UFU parliamentary officer Alexander Kinnear, UFU president William Irvine and AERA Committee chair Robbie Butler MLA. (Pic: UFU)

The UFU discussed other key issues including Lough Neagh, the importance of food security, ammonia and the need for any new planning policy to address environmental, economic and social factors including allowing replacement and renewal of farm buildings.

“While there are many challenges facing the farming industry there are also significant opportunities which can be delivered by collaborative work between Government and farm families,” the UFU president said. “As we enter decision making time around many issues that the UFU have been raising since the return of the NI Assembly, it is vital that Mr Butler and the AERA Committee continue to voice the concerns of farmers and hold the DAERA Minister and his department to account on decisions being made.

“The UFU would like to thank Lord Elliott of Ballinamallard for his efforts, which he will continue in the House of Lords, championing NI agriculture. We will continue to engage with the AERA Committee and look forward to working with Mr Butler to ensure the importance of our family farms and rural communities is recognised and that they have a viable future.”