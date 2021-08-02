UFU members are taking part in #Farm24 initiative

Jonathan Tuft

The online event which will see members of the farming community using the power of social media to show the public a day in the life of a farmer, takes place on 5 – 6 August and is sponsored by Morrisons, one of the UK’s largest supermarket chains.

UFU member Jonathan Tuft from Bessvale farm, pictured with children Pippa and Cairns, is taking part in #Farm24.

His family have been farming in Upper Ballinderry since Johnathan’s great-grandfather bought the site in the 1800s and they have cattle, sheep and poultry.

Jonathan has also taken part in Open Farm Weekend and is keen to educate people on how important locally grown produce is.

Matthew lives on the family farm in Donemana, Co. Tyrone, with his wife and two daughters. He farms with his father and keeps approximately 100 cross bred ewes with the remainder of land being rented out.

Matthew is also an agricultural mechanic at his local John Deere dealership and has recently started a YouTube channel showing a mix of agriculture work and repairs. They can be viewed at @FarmingAndFixing.

(Loughside Farm)

Rachael and her husband Mervyn both grew up on farms and in 2014, they took over Rachael’s family farm in Ballycarry, County Antrim where they live with their four-year-old daughter Sommer. Farming over approximately 80 acres spread across the farm and rented ground, they have over 70 pedigree Dexter cattle and a commercial flock of sheep comprising of 80 ewes.

Loughside Farm is Farm Quality Assured. All their beef is 100 percent grass fed and sold in the local butchers Cleaver and Steel in Ballycarry, the lamb is sold in the local butchers and direct to Dunbia. Rachael and Mervyn both work full-time, Mervyn is an electrical site manager and Rachael is a crew commander at Belfast International Airport. Both are members of the Six Counties NI Dexter Group which aims to promote the Dexter breed and beef.

(Donagh Cottage Farm)

Jonny farms with his father Brian, mother Sylvia and sister Naomi. Together they run a dairy farm known as Donagh Cottage Farm. They have a pedigree Holstein herd and milk three times a day.

Donagh Cottage Farm is located near the village townland of Donacloney and is well known for its beautiful gardens and traditional farm courtyard, the buildings have been well maintained throughout the years. They also have laying chickens, a seasonal vegetable patch and a variety of birds and insects on the farm.

Donagh Cottage Farm is also taking part in Bank of Ireland Virtual Farm Weekend which is happening this weekend.

UFU Next Generation committee member Alex Lyttle, is a vegetable farmer based on the shores of Strangford Lough. Alex grows washes and packs a range of vegetables for supermarkets and processors alongside his mother and father. Through continuous investment in the family business as well as developments in harvesting and storage equipment, they continue to be one of the leading primary producers in their sector. As well as the vegetable business Alex also manages and grows feedstock for a local digester.