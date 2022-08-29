UFU next podcast Farming 24/7

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dairy farmer Peter Hynes from Co. Cork, speaks to Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) communications officer Tracey Donaghey, about mental health in the second episode of the UFU podcast.

He talks in depth about:

His personal experience with mental health

Dairy farmer Peter Hynes

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening up the conversation about suicide

Ag Mental Health Week (2022 dates to be confirmed)

The mental impact of the media demonising farmers

Equipping the younger generation with skills to help manage their wellbeing

To conclude, UFU policy officer Sarah Morrell provides information on local charity Rural Support.