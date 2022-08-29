UFU next podcast Farming 24/7
“We as an agriculture community, we need to speak about suicide. It’s a really tough conversation but we can’t shy away from it because if we do, someone who is feeling suicidal is not going to feel comfortable to say that they are thinking of ending their life and that’s a horrible place to be in…”
Dairy farmer Peter Hynes from Co. Cork, speaks to Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) communications officer Tracey Donaghey, about mental health in the second episode of the UFU podcast.
He talks in depth about:
His personal experience with mental health
Opening up the conversation about suicide
Ag Mental Health Week (2022 dates to be confirmed)
The mental impact of the media demonising farmers
Equipping the younger generation with skills to help manage their wellbeing
To conclude, UFU policy officer Sarah Morrell provides information on local charity Rural Support.
You can listen to the episode online by simply typing UFU podcast Farming 24/7 into the Spotify/Amazon Music search bar.