UFU North West Armagh group focus

​With the schools reopened after the summer recess, the agricultural show season is well and truly over for this year.

As is customary, the group had a presence at the local Armagh Show held in June.

Ulster Farmers’ Union president William Irvine and his wife Ruth, were available throughout the day to welcome and chat with the many members and their families who visited for refreshments and a catch-up.

Congratulations to Mrs Flo McCall (general secretary), and the whole team of willing volunteers for all their hard work in organising another successful Armagh Show.

For 2024, the group office staff have chosen to support the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland Charity.

As part of the fundraising activities, each member of the team participated in a 26 mile sponsored walk at the end of May and yesterday, took part in the Dragon Boat Race on the Lagan.

The group committee under the chairmanship of Mr Raymond Pogue, have finalised the 2024-2025 winter programme, with the first event on Monday 23 September – a Trip to farms in Co. Fermanagh.

For more information, please contact any of the group managers or the office on 02837522649.