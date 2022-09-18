UFU podcast Farming 24/7 – have you listened in yet?

Produced and presented by communications officer Tracey Donaghey, the episodes explored vital issues that affect the farming community.

Episodes from the second series:

Farming and food education

NFU Cymru deputy president Abi Reader, discusses rebuilding the connection between farmers and consumers, Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, farming and food education in school, how a lack of farming knowledge impacted climate change coverage/debate, trade deals and education and awareness being critical to the development of the UK’s agri food industry.

Lynsay Hawkes, UFU communications officer, brings the podcast to a close with an update on the recent Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend event.

Mental health featuring

Cork dairy farmer Peter Hayes talks about his personal experience with mental health, opening up the conversation about suicide, mental impact of the media demonising farmers and equipping the younger generation with skills to manage their wellbeing.

To conclude, UFU policy officer Sarah Morrell provides information on local charity Rural Support.

Land Mobility

Are you a young agri enthusiast looking to make a career as a farmer but are struggling to access land and need a new farming arrangement? Or a farmer looking to lighten the workload or step back? John McCallister, programme manager of the Land Mobility Scheme, discusses how the initiative came about to create generational renewal in agriculture. It also supports older farmers to step back at their own pace helping with succession planning, while also availing of their immense knowledge.

Policy, technical and communications manager James McCluggage wraps up the episode by providing details on the UFU’s Next Generation Forum.

Complex issues female farmers face

From access to land, encouragement of agri careers in school to childcare and the UFU presidency, hill farmer Kellie Rouse and dairy farmer Margaret Little share their experiences of the farming industry to date, barriers that have been broken and the challenges that still lie ahead.

To conclude UFU president David Brown talks about the AERA Committee Women in Agriculture survey and the Union’s promotion of women in the industry.