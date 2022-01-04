UFU presidents’ roadshows to go ahead - locations, dates and how to register

Strict Covid-19 guidelines will be upheld at all times, including social distancing.

It is vital that anyone who is interested in attending the roadshows registers at www.ufuni.org/events/ufu-winter-roadshows as numbers will be limited.

UFU president, Victor Chestnutt, stated: “After much discussion, we have decided that the presidents’ roadshows that are planned for the coming weeks will take place physically, but the safety of our members and staff will be the priority at all times.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News

“Members who attend any of the roadshows will be required to wear face masks, hand sanitisers will be provided on site and two metres social distancing will be upheld throughout the event.

“The venue will also conduct their normal passport/vaccination card and lateral flow checks before entry.”

He continued: “Regardless of vaccination status, we ask everyone to do a lateral flow test before attending the event.

“We also urge anyone who is displaying Covid-19 symptoms to please stay at home.

“It’s vital that we all do what we can to keep ourselves and each other safe, creating a safe environment that enables us to engage in vital discussions about key issues that will affect us all going forward including the future ag policy, TB and climate change.”

The dates and venues for the 2022 UFU winter roadshows are as follows, beginning at 8pm:

- County Down - Monday 10 January, Millbrook Lodge, Ballynahinch.

- County Derry/Londonderry - Wednesday 12 January, Roe Park, Limavady.

- County Antrim - Monday 17 January, Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena.

- County Tyrone - Wednesday 19 January, Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh.

- County Armagh - Monday 24 January, Armagh City Hotel, Armagh.