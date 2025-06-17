UFU raises concerns over declining beef prices

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has raised concerns about the declining factory beef prices in Northern Ireland, warning that farmers who have invested in expensive store cattle may face financial pressure if the current downward trend continues.

UFU deputy president, Glenn Cuddy, said: “Beef farmers are caught in an incredibly difficult position. They’re dealing with the high costs of store cattle, expensive feed and input costs to finish off livestock, and now a beef price that is falling in the past number of weeks. Many of the animals now coming forward were purchased as stores at high prices in recent months. The UFU recognises that these purchases were made in good market conditions, however, this strategy now represents a gamble, especially if beef prices continue to fall.”

Since 28 April 2025, factory beef prices have been falling by an average of 10p per week. For the week ending 7 June, the average steer price dropped to 651p/kg - down almost 30p in a single month. This equates to a loss of approximately £114 on a 380kg carcase.

“Despite the decline in factory prices, farmers have yet to see corresponding falls in the price of store and finished cattle at local marts. This disconnect is adding to the financial uncertainty, placing additional strain on farmers who had hoped for stability in the market,” Mr Cuddy added.

“The UFU advise farmers to consider all available sale options, including livestock marts, to ensure the best possible outcome under current market conditions. Beef prices are also declining in both Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, though supplies remain tight across these regions - a factor that adds to the frustration felt by local producers.

“Members have also raised concerns that across the UK, some supermarkets are importing lower standard beef from other countries. The UFU urge local NI supermarkets to remain strongly committed to sourcing local, high-quality NI produce. This is what consumers increasingly expect, and it’s what our farmers work hard to deliver,” said the UFU deputy president.

The UFU continues to monitor the situation closely and will be engaging with processors and retailers to seek greater transparency and fairness in the beef supply chain.