UFU recognises the top cereal growers of 2021

Winter Wheat: Back row from left, Mervyn Owens (Origin NI), Chris Gill (UFU seeds and cereals vice chair), Canice O'Hara (Origin NI). Front row, Victor and Richard Hunniford Farm (joint first place), Alex and Boyd Kane (third place).

Winners of the Winter Wheat, Winter Barley, Spring Barley and Oats categories joined UFU deputy president David Brown, judges and representatives from the competition sponsors BASF, Bayer CropScience, Clarendon Agri-care, Fane Valley, Origin NI and Syngenta to celebrate the competition’s success.

“The UFU cereals competition is always a highlight in the annual agricultural calendar, giving us the perfect opportunity to recognise and celebrate the first-class growers we have right here in NI,” said David Brown. He added that the UFU are very proud to host competitions such as this for its members and would like to congratulate all the winners for their hard work and effort.

“We would also like to thank the competition sponsors BASF, Bayer CropScience, Clarendon Agri-care, Fane Valley, Origin NI and Syngenta, who support and promote the UFU’s cereals competition,” he said.

The UFU would also like to acknowledge the dedication and hard work that the UFU seeds and cereals committee put into organising the competition, and also thank the UFU group managers for their continued support in encouraging Union members to participate in the competitions.

The 2021 Winners and runners up in the UFU cereal competitions were:

Spring Barley - sponsors Clarendon Agri-care and Bayer CropScience: Winner - Hunniford Farms; 2nd place- David Gilmore; 3rd place- Ivan & David Curry

Winter Barley - sponsor Syngenta: Winner - Stephen French; 2nd place- Boyd Kane; 3rd place- Robert Copeland

Winter Wheat - sponsor Origin NI & BASF: Joint winner - Hunniford Farms & Jeremy Skelton; 3rd place- Boyd Kane