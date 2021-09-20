UFU recruitment notice
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has recently appointed Alexander Kinnear as parliamentary officer. From a dairy farm outside Keady in Co. Armagh, Alexander completed a level three extended diploma in agriculture at CAFRE Greenmount campus where he also undertook a year placement on a New Zealand dairy farm. Following on from this, he studied BSc agriculture technology with professional studies at Queen’s University Belfast graduating with a first-class honours degree.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 7:41 am
As part of his degree, Alexander completed a placement with the UFU as a policy and technical officer.