UFU to work with new Labour government

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has confirmed that it will work with the new Labour Government and UK Parliament to deliver for Northern Ireland farm families, following the general election results.

UFU president William Irvine said: “On behalf of the UFU, I would like to congratulate newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Labour party and our 18 NI Members of Parliament who have been elected by the people. I also want to thank those who fell short in the vote, for their efforts working on behalf of rural communities in previous parliaments.

“We lobbied heavily during the election campaign to ensure our messages were heard and listened to, putting forward three key asks including a future support and development budget, the UK's relationship with Europe and providing food and energy for the nation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Whilst the politics of Westminster may seem far away and NI's representatives may seem small against a total of 650 UK Parliament members, the vital role that our 18 NI MPs play in representing the voice of farmers in this arena is significant. They are key to helping us deliver a sustainable and profitable future for all UK farmers.”

UFU president William Irvine on his County Armagh farm. (Picture: Cliff Donaldson)

He continued: “Although many NI political parties had agriculture policy at the heart of their campaigns, the few references to farmers or food security in the wider UK national debate was noticeable and concerning.

“With 670,000 people living in rural NI, and the agri-food sector being the backbone of the rural economy, politicians cannot afford to dismiss the importance of farmers in NI and across the UK.”

William Irvine concluded: “Moving forward we need all political parties to work together to safeguard and develop our agri-food industry, supporting farmers to feed a growing population whilst addressing climate change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Representing our members the UFU will begin lobbying efforts immediately, working closely with the new Prime Minister, Labour Party and MPs who have been elected into parliament.

“We will not shy away from calling out any party or political representative when their stance is unjust towards the farming community.

Turn to page 7

“However, we hope that our politicians will do what is right by our farm families and consumers, to help our agri-industry to thrive in this new parliamentary term.”

Meanwhile the National Farmers’ Union of England and Wales (NFU) is also looking forward to working with the new government to help deliver its missions for Britain by boosting national food security, contributing to economic growth and driving environmental benefits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “This is a reset moment for British agriculture as we work with Sir Keir Starmer's new government to drive our sector forwards and grow.

“Labour’s manifesto recognised that food security is national security, but it is business confidence which forms the foundation of this.

“With British farmers and growers ambitious for the future, what they – and the public – need are practical policies that revitalise farm business confidence and deliver on our shared mission of food security.

“In a cost-of-living crisis, our ability to provide affordable, climate friendly and high welfare food will be critical for families across the country, as well as underpinning the UK's largest manufacturing sector, food and drink, and stimulating economic growth.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “That’s why, for Britain’s farmers, the number one priority for the new Labour government must be to set an increased multi-year agriculture budget for the duration of the next Parliament.

“This is about investing in the future of British farming, in home grown food, in the environment and in renewable energy.

“In the coming days and weeks, we will be building on our strong engagement with Labour ministers to date to discuss essential policy solutions on key issues for our members.

“There are a number of policies within Labour's manifesto which we will want to see actioned, for example ensuring the new Environmental Land Management Schemes work for all farm businesses, setting core standards for food imports and legislation to boost public procurement.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tom Bradshaw concluded: “At the same time, there are various issues that need greater recognition if the sector is to unlock its potential for growth, such as a fit for purpose Seasonal Workers Scheme, effective import controls, supply chain fairness, investment in infrastructure and flexibility in planning.

“Our members will also want to see the new government's commitment to food security by being alert to the risk and impact of disease, particularly bovine TB, as we work towards the government's target to eradicate this terrible disease by 2038. With the latest science showing a 56% decline in TB outbreaks, continuing with an effective and comprehensive eradication plan, which is based on scientific evidence, is essential.