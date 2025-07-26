UFU urges careful consideration of cover crops under ‘Farming with Nature’ scheme

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is encouraging farmers to fully review the cover crop option in DAERA’s Farming with Nature scheme before committing to seed purchases.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UFU seeds and cereals chair Richard Orr, welcomed the inclusion of cover crops in the scheme, but cautioned that financial support from DAERA may only marginally cover establishment planting costs, and only if the scheme is not oversubscribed.

“Cover cropping has clear benefits such as reducing soil erosion and nitrate leaching. However, it’s important that farmers understand the agronomy behind it. They need to know why they are establishing a cover crop, especially when poorly planned cover crops could impact the yield of following crops,” said Mr Orr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent research from AHDB highlights a critical knowledge gap around legacy effects, optimal species mixes, establishment techniques and destruction timing.

UFU seeds and cereals chair Richard Orr. (Photo: Brian Thompson)

“Cover cropping is a vast topic and whilst we do now have a better understanding of it, it is clear there is still much to learn around the best ration of cereal to non-cereal species in a mix, best establishment options and destruction methods before planting,” said Mr Orr.

The UFU strongly advises farmers to seek professional agronomic advice and to follow best practice for forward planning and crop rotation to maximise the cover crop option within Farming with Nature.

“The principle of cover cropping is sound, but for it to work in practice, farmers need clear information, fair support and flexibility. Farmers who currently utilise the grazing of cover crops after Christmas, should familiarise themselves with the scheme rules as this measure has its limitations and shows DAERA’s control of farmers by calendar rather than growing season. Destruction should be controlled before crops set seed not by a calendar date, a prime example being how early grain harvest started this season.”