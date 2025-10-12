UFU welcome Giraffe ATV as its newest corporate member

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has welcomed Giraffe ATV as its newest corporate member.

Giraffe ATV, an official Polaris dealership based in Newtownabbey, Belfast, offer a comprehensive range of new and used Polaris ATVs and UTVs for a range of industries.

Whether it be agriculture or off-road application, alongside offering expert servicing and full range of genuine Polaris parts.

UFU corporate sales executive, Craig Scott, is delighted to welcome Giraffe ATV on board the UFU corporate membership programme.

Ulster Farmers’ Union corporate sales executive, Craig Scott, pictured with Eoghan Burnett, Giraffe ATV sales manager.

Mr Scott stated: “This is another exciting milestone for the Giraffe Group, who now have two of their businesses - alongside JD Forktrucks - proudly supporting the UFU and its members.

“With their impressive range of forklifts and ATV vehicles, along with their ability to provide servicing and parts, Giraffe ATV are perfectly placed to offer fantastic support to our members.”

Commenting on Giraffe ATV’s newly established relationship with UFU, Eoghan Burnett, Giraffe ATV sales manager, said: “Giraffe ATV is proud to join the UFU. As an official Polaris dealer, we are committed to supporting the farming community with the sale of reliable ATVs, UTVs, servicing and parts.

“We look forward to building strong relationships and supporting members across Northern Ireland,” he added.

For more information visit www.polaris-belfast.co.uk or contact 028 9023 605 or check out their social media pages.