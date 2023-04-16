UFU welcome new group managers

UFU membership director Derek Lough said: “We were delighted to host a group manager induction morning at UFU headquarters earlier this year. The event provided an opportunity for 13 new group managers to meet with UFU HQ members of staff, getting a greater insight into the workings of the UFU and an opportunity to network with one another.

“Fiona Patterson retired on the 31 March after 36 years’ service from UFU Mid Down group and Howard Quin retired last week after 34 years’ service from the UFU Armagh Down group. I would like to thank Fiona and Howard for their dedication and service to UFU members over the years. We wish them all the best on their retirement. Pamela Cousins will take up the role of group manager in UFU Mid Down group and Ruth Atkins will take up the position of group manager in the UFU Armagh Down group office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We look forward to working alongside the new group managers and wish them all the best as them embark on their new roles within the group manager network, working to promote the benefits and profile of the UFU and NFU Mutual.”

New group managers and UFU membership director Derek Lough, pictured at the induction morning held in UFU headquarters.

Frances Ogilby (retired group manager), Fiona Patterson and Zara Birnie (retired group manager).

Group manager Avril Macauley, UFU membership director Derek Lough and NE Armagh group chairman Richard Dunlop, welcome Gemma Stewart, new group manager for the NE Armagh group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fiona Patterson pictured alongside her Mourneview Agency colleagues and UFU Donard group managers, Phillip Gault and John McGreevy.

Group manager Chris Donaldson, UFU membership director Derek Lough and new group manager Ruth Atkins, bid farewell to Howard Quinn.