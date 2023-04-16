UFU welcome new group managers
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has seen several changes in its group offices, bidding farewell to long serving group managers and welcoming new starts over the past 18 months.
UFU membership director Derek Lough said: “We were delighted to host a group manager induction morning at UFU headquarters earlier this year. The event provided an opportunity for 13 new group managers to meet with UFU HQ members of staff, getting a greater insight into the workings of the UFU and an opportunity to network with one another.
“Fiona Patterson retired on the 31 March after 36 years’ service from UFU Mid Down group and Howard Quin retired last week after 34 years’ service from the UFU Armagh Down group. I would like to thank Fiona and Howard for their dedication and service to UFU members over the years. We wish them all the best on their retirement. Pamela Cousins will take up the role of group manager in UFU Mid Down group and Ruth Atkins will take up the position of group manager in the UFU Armagh Down group office.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We look forward to working alongside the new group managers and wish them all the best as them embark on their new roles within the group manager network, working to promote the benefits and profile of the UFU and NFU Mutual.”
Advertisement
Advertisement