UFU welcomes Devenish as new corporate member
Devenish is an agri-technology company based in Belfast, supplying quality animal feeds for the pig, poultry and ruminant sectors.
Commenting, UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said: “I am delighted to be bringing Devenish Nutrition on as corporate members. For many years they have been at the forefront of the Northern Ireland agri industry with pioneering research and development, and technical expertise on animal nutrition. They are an excellent addition to our corporate membership and will be of fantastic benefit to our members.”
Ryan McPolin, ruminant nutritionist, said: “Devenish is delighted to become a corporate member of the UFU. The UFU does a fantastic job of representing the needs of its farming members and we’re pleased our membership helps support this important work.
“Our membership showcases our commitment to the agriculture industry in Northern Ireland, where animal performance and sustainability are amongst the best in the world. As a Northern Irish headquartered animal nutrition company, we work throughout the supply chain delivering a range of nutrition solutions including premixes, buffers, mycotoxin binders and other specialty products to help producers maximise animal performance.”
For more information visit https://www.devenishnutrition.com/ or telephone +44 028 9075 5566.